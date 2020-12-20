Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Signet Ace will be tough to catch

The promising SIGNET ACE (Trap 2) looks set for more glory in the 19:41 race. Kev Hutton's youngster, who reached the Puppy Final at Monmore, suffered an early bump when fancied for a similar contest here last month but showed much more of what he's about with a dominant win at his home track a fortnight ago. He'll be tough to catch with a clear run.

QUEEN JESSIEJ (Trap 2) can hit the right notes in the £15000 Oaks Final at 20:27. Liz McNair's charge boasts a tremendous strike-rate and never looked in any danger when seeing off Fantastical by almost six lengths last week. The draw off the rails in blue will hold no fears and she can steal a march and prove too good for Newinn Liz, who clocked an identical time and Timeform rating of 133 in her semi.

DROOPYS SLOANE (Trap 2) has been a model of consistency at Hove and can make a successful trip to Swindon in the stayers' race at 20:46. She was notching up a fifth win in eleven starts on the South Coast when holding on gamely in a 695m contest a fortnight ago and should have too much class for these rivals.