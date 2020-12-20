To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Exchange Simulator

Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Big Bash Tips

World Darts Tips

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Signet Ace will be tough to catch

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Sunday

Timeform provide the best bets at Swindon on Sunday...

"...should have too much class for these rivals..."

Timeform on Droopys Sloane

The promising SIGNET ACE (Trap 2) looks set for more glory in the 19:41 race. Kev Hutton's youngster, who reached the Puppy Final at Monmore, suffered an early bump when fancied for a similar contest here last month but showed much more of what he's about with a dominant win at his home track a fortnight ago. He'll be tough to catch with a clear run.

QUEEN JESSIEJ (Trap 2) can hit the right notes in the £15000 Oaks Final at 20:27. Liz McNair's charge boasts a tremendous strike-rate and never looked in any danger when seeing off Fantastical by almost six lengths last week. The draw off the rails in blue will hold no fears and she can steal a march and prove too good for Newinn Liz, who clocked an identical time and Timeform rating of 133 in her semi.

DROOPYS SLOANE (Trap 2) has been a model of consistency at Hove and can make a successful trip to Swindon in the stayers' race at 20:46. She was notching up a fifth win in eleven starts on the South Coast when holding on gamely in a 695m contest a fortnight ago and should have too much class for these rivals.

Recommended bets

SIGNET ACE (Trap 2) - 19:41 Swindon
QUEEN JESSIEJ (Trap 2) - 20:27 Swindon
DROOPYS SLOANE (Trap 2) - 20:46 Swindon

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

Swin 20th Dec (OR 476m)

Show Hide

Sunday 20 December, 7.41pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Westway Blake
2. Signet Ace
3. Magical Vera
4. Jim Scapha
5. Rodrick Rules
6. Distant Move
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Swin 20th Dec (OR 476m)

Show Hide

Sunday 20 December, 8.27pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Lights Out
2. Queen Jessiej
3. Ballymac Trend
4. Baggios Gem
5. Fantastical
6. Newinn Liz
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Swin 20th Dec (OR 649m)

Show Hide

Sunday 20 December, 8.46pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Confey Boy
2. Droopys Sloane
3. Shesellseashells
4. Meadowvale Hanna
5. Right Jack
6. Toledo Road
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

More Greyhound SmartPlays

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles