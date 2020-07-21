Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Side with Evie in Sheffield finale

LOUTHCORKMIXTURE (Trap 4, 12:01 Central Park) remains a maiden on the back of five career starts to date, but she showed she may not be far off getting her head in front when second in this grade three starts back, finishing with a flourish. In truth, the November 18' youngster hasn't had things go to plan subsequently, and remains with potential at this level, so we're hopeful granted the breaks, the daughter of Crash can emerge victorious.

SHARPYS PLUTO (Trap 1, 21:01 Sheffield) has been a tremendous servant to connections, coming fast and late to land an A1 sweepstake last time out. A versatile sort, he promises to turn handy from his draw in the red jacket and we're hopeful he can take account of this evening's rivals and add further success to the tally.

GEELO EVIE (Trap 3, 21:16 Sheffield) is still in the infancy of her career but is one to keep firmly on side in graded company judged on recent evidence, coming from an unpromising position to finish runner-up latest, which was essentially a career-best effort. Not devoid of early pace by any means, she can turn handy and take another step up the graded ladder.

