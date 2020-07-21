To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Side with Evie in Sheffield finale

Greyhound racing
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Tuesday
Timeform select the best bets from Central Park and Sheffield on Tuesday...

"...she can turn handy and take another step up the graded ladder..."

Timeform on Geelo Evie

LOUTHCORKMIXTURE (Trap 4, 12:01 Central Park) remains a maiden on the back of five career starts to date, but she showed she may not be far off getting her head in front when second in this grade three starts back, finishing with a flourish. In truth, the November 18' youngster hasn't had things go to plan subsequently, and remains with potential at this level, so we're hopeful granted the breaks, the daughter of Crash can emerge victorious.

SHARPYS PLUTO (Trap 1, 21:01 Sheffield) has been a tremendous servant to connections, coming fast and late to land an A1 sweepstake last time out. A versatile sort, he promises to turn handy from his draw in the red jacket and we're hopeful he can take account of this evening's rivals and add further success to the tally.

GEELO EVIE (Trap 3, 21:16 Sheffield) is still in the infancy of her career but is one to keep firmly on side in graded company judged on recent evidence, coming from an unpromising position to finish runner-up latest, which was essentially a career-best effort. Not devoid of early pace by any means, she can turn handy and take another step up the graded ladder.

Recommended bets

LOUTHCORKMIXTURE (Trap 4) - 12:01 Central Park
SHARPYS PLUTO (Trap 1) - 21:01 Sheffield
GEELO EVIE (Trap 3) - 21:16 Sheffield

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

Sheff 21st Jul (A1 500m)

Tuesday 21 July, 9.01pm

1. Sharpys Pluto
2. Sonic Bubba
3. Zero To Flash
4. El Favor
5. Skywalker Strike
6. Geelo Milan
Sheff 21st Jul (A3 500m)

Tuesday 21 July, 9.16pm

1. Corrin Shane
2. Kowloon Pricey
3. Geelo Evie
4. Security Tipp
5. Kalamoun
6. Sharpys Rocket
Timeform,

