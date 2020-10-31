Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Shrewd Call should be far too good

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

SHREWD CALL (Trap 3) can land another big pot in the feature sprint at 18:41. He's lit up the division in recent months, winning the Silver Salver at Central Park and big prizes at Hove and Yarmouth. Connections have been keen to give the son of Ballymac Vic a couple of trials at the track, a wise choice given it can be a tricky circuit without a look, and he should prove far too good for his rivals.

DOOLIN DUKE (Trap 5) can land the Derby Plate at 20:52. A fancy for the big one, he went out at the second round, but showed much more of what he's about when storming to victory in his Semi Final of the consolation last week, getting the better of an early duel and clearing away. He'll be difficult to catch again.

DEERJET SYDNEY (Trap 2) is set for Derby glory at 21:11. Pat Buckley's charge steamed through the first two rounds with victory and has run mighty races in second the last two weeks to book his place in tonight's Final. He has the best piece of time from the competition in the field and if he can bag his spot on the rails in the blue jacket then history beckons.

SHREWD CALL (Trap 3) - 18:41 Nottingham
DOOLIN DUKE (Trap 5) - 20:52 Nottingham
DEERJET SYDNEY (Trap 2) - 21:11 Nottingham

Nott 31st Oct (OR 305m)

Saturday 31 October, 6.41pm

1. Swift Taxman
2. Tasty Treat
3. Shrewd Call
4. Signet Mafia
5. Loggies Lito
6. King Drake
Nott 31st Oct (OR 500m)

Saturday 31 October, 8.52pm

1. Vixons Lad
2. Catunda Logan
3. Look Like Power
4. Hopes Doggy
5. Doolin Duke
6. Faughan Rebel
Nott 31st Oct (OR 500m)

Saturday 31 October, 9.11pm

1. Southwood Jet
2. Deerjet Sydney
3. Ballydoyle Valor
4. Wolfe
5. Smurfs Machine
6. Coolavanny Chick
