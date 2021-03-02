Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Sharpys Typhoon can open her account

Sharpys Typhoon (Trap 5) - 18.36 Sheffield

SHARPYS TYPHOON (Trap 5, 18.36) is very lightly raced despite being an April 19' whelp, and she's steadily getting the hang of things, running her best race yet when third in this grade of A8 seven days ago. John Sharp's charge is entitled to do better again and holds sound claims of seizing an early lead this evening in a race lacking depth, so we're hopeful she can shed the maiden tag.

Kowloon Pricey (Trap 1) -18:51 Sheffield

KOWLOON PRICEY (Trap 1, 18.51) has never been a hound to make things easy for himself with moderate breaks, usually finding trouble-in-running which has halted his progress. However, his latest victory in this grade should be marked up, crucially crowded at the three-quarter point, he powered home from fourth position at the final bend to get up by a short head. Today's affair is arguably that little bit less demanding by our estimation and he can bide his time on the rails and strike around the last couple of bends.

Inca Samson (Trap 4) - 19:26 Sheffield

INCA SAMSON (Trap 4, 19.26) is at his very best when able to dictate matters from lid-rise, something he displayed perfectly when getting off the mark in this grade of A6 on his penultimate start. Outpointed in a strong-looking A5 since, the grader has relinquished his grip quickly and, with obvious claims of stringing today's opposition out from the boxes, he can build up an advantage and hopefully have enough in reserve with further progress certainly not out of the question.

