Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Sharpys Storm to strike fast and late at Sheffield

SHARPYS STORM (Trap 4) - 18.36 Sheffield

SHARPYS STORM clearly doesn't possess anywhere near the ability of his classic winning mother Domino Storm, yet he is steadily going the right way, admittedly at a very low level. He needs to learn to trap better but he was undoubtedly doing some very good late work last time, going down by only ¾ of a length. Further progress beckons on the back of just two competitive outings and we're siding with him to strike fast and late.

STEN GUN (Trap 3) - 19.38 Hove

STEN GUN made his sole competitive outing at Poole a winning one when landing an A8 affair back in March, but in truth, he didn't totally convince stamina was his forte that day, holding on by a short head. With that in mind, the drop back to Hove's 285-metre distance promises to be right up his street. A solid third on debut at the Brighton venue, he promises to improve further as he gains experience, and in a race lacking depth, he can make his presence felt here.

HEAD IN HANDS (Trap 4) - 19:41 Sheffield

Sheffield's 19.41 features a host of out-of-form sorts or those on the comeback trail, yet that can't be said for July 18' youngster HEAD IN HANDS. The son of Ballymac Vic hasn't fared at all badly either start since returning to action, understandably proving no match for one who showed major improvement latest. Tonight's affair leaves him with a sound chance of leading up and getting on the bunny, and with that in mind, we're hopeful he can emerge victorious.