Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Sharpys Rocket looks a serious player at Sheffield

Greyhound racing
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Tuesday

Timeform select the three best bets at Sheffield on Tuesday...

"...in top form back in A4s and can notch up another win..."

Timeform on Sharpys Rocket

LEAPING LAD (Trap 4) can resume winning ways in the 20:27 contest. He was impressive when scoring in this grade a fortnight ago and got no luck in a messy open when fancied last week. He has more to offer after only a handful of starts for Sean Davy.

ROCKFOREST HUGO (Trap 1) can get a deserved change of luck with victory in the 21:01 race. He's doing little wrong despite a sequence of four second-place finishes and his latest run saw him edged out by one who ran well in an A1 on Saturday.

SHARPYS ROCKET (Trap 6) has been in top form back in A4s and can notch up another win in the 21:31 contest. He doesn't do things early and quickly but is a really strong stayer in the stripes and was typically motoring at the finish when second in a warmer-looking race on Thursday. Another bold bid looks assured.

Sheffield 21st Sep (A4 500m)

Tuesday 21 September, 9.31pm

1. Harton Soul
2. Skipping Steps
3. Fourpenny Dream
4. Plugger Mills
5. Howya Padjoe
6. Sharpys Rocket
