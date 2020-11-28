Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Sharpys Jimmy can land the Sheffield spoils

Sheff 28th Nov (HC 500m)Show Hide
Saturday 28 November, 6.51pm
|1. Tewmax Esther
|2. Harton Boris
|3. Domino Flyer
|4. Easy Endeavour
|5. Lostrigg Velma
|6. Burnley Storm
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Sheffield on Saturday evening...
"...he can bide his time before proving too strong..."
Timeform on Sharpys Jimmy
TEWMAX ESTHER (Trap 1, 18:51 Sheffield) is winless on the back of four career starts to date, not doing herself any favours with moderate exits from the boxes. However, she makes up for that with a strong finishing effort. Off the front in a handicap may well see John Walton's youngster in the best light, particularly with a chance to seize a clear run and use her stride fully. With a host of railers in behind, there is potential for crowding and the March 19' whelp may be up to stealing this on the front end.
RUNAWAY SOLO (Trap 6, 19:09 Sheffield) has been a cracking servant to connections, resuming winning ways earlier this month and losing little caste in defeat behind a less exposed sort latest. Her style of running is perfectly suited to handicaps, as her record indicates. A clever tracker, able to come inside and out, she's fancied to book her place in round two, Geelo Queen (Trap 5) providing the forecast play.
SHARPYS JIMMY (Trap 6, 20:46 Sheffield) recorded his last success in a 660-metre contest back in August and dropped a hint a return to winning ways isn't far away judged on his strong finishing second in A4 company three starts back. Not seen to best effect subsequently, the switch back to a handicap rates a plus for John Sharp's charge and he can bide his time before proving too strong from the ¾ point.
Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.
