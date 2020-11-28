Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Sharpys Jimmy can land the Sheffield spoils

TEWMAX ESTHER (Trap 1, 18:51 Sheffield) is winless on the back of four career starts to date, not doing herself any favours with moderate exits from the boxes. However, she makes up for that with a strong finishing effort. Off the front in a handicap may well see John Walton's youngster in the best light, particularly with a chance to seize a clear run and use her stride fully. With a host of railers in behind, there is potential for crowding and the March 19' whelp may be up to stealing this on the front end.

RUNAWAY SOLO (Trap 6, 19:09 Sheffield) has been a cracking servant to connections, resuming winning ways earlier this month and losing little caste in defeat behind a less exposed sort latest. Her style of running is perfectly suited to handicaps, as her record indicates. A clever tracker, able to come inside and out, she's fancied to book her place in round two, Geelo Queen (Trap 5) providing the forecast play.

SHARPYS JIMMY (Trap 6, 20:46 Sheffield) recorded his last success in a 660-metre contest back in August and dropped a hint a return to winning ways isn't far away judged on his strong finishing second in A4 company three starts back. Not seen to best effect subsequently, the switch back to a handicap rates a plus for John Sharp's charge and he can bide his time before proving too strong from the ¾ point.

