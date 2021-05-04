Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Sharpys Rocket can blast to victory at Sheffield

ONE MORE TRY (Trap 3, 18:19 Sheffield) doesn't make things easy for himself with moderate breaks but there is no doubting he has pace, as he demonstrated when rattling home to open his account in A7 company in March. Trouble-in-running has hindered his cause subsequently but there is no doubting the son of Kinloch Brae has the pace to make his mark in A6 class and with a clear passage, he can strike fast and late to double his career tally.

A winner on top grade on his penultimate start, HOLDEM JAPAN (Trap 6, 18:51 Sheffield) left his trapping boots at home latest, left with a tough task but noted powering home to finish second behind re-opposing Meadow Way Star. Carol Weatherall's charge has a good make-up to operate from once more this evening as the sole wide seed and with a better exit from the traps, can pass this test with flying colours.

The BGBF British Bred Dual Distance heats take place this evening and SHARPYS ROCKET (Trap 5, 20:12 Sheffield) who has been a cracking servant to connections, may well be up to adding another success to his CV. In all fairness, this looks the weakest of the three heats and a repeat of his 39.68 C&D trial 10 days ago may be enough for him to take this.

