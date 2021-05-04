To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Sharpys Rocket can blast to victory at Sheffield

Greyhound racing
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Tuesday

Timeform provide the three best bets at Sheffield on Tuesday.

"...may well be up to adding another success to his CV..."

Timeform on Sharpys Rocket

ONE MORE TRY (Trap 3, 18:19 Sheffield) doesn't make things easy for himself with moderate breaks but there is no doubting he has pace, as he demonstrated when rattling home to open his account in A7 company in March. Trouble-in-running has hindered his cause subsequently but there is no doubting the son of Kinloch Brae has the pace to make his mark in A6 class and with a clear passage, he can strike fast and late to double his career tally.

A winner on top grade on his penultimate start, HOLDEM JAPAN (Trap 6, 18:51 Sheffield) left his trapping boots at home latest, left with a tough task but noted powering home to finish second behind re-opposing Meadow Way Star. Carol Weatherall's charge has a good make-up to operate from once more this evening as the sole wide seed and with a better exit from the traps, can pass this test with flying colours.

The BGBF British Bred Dual Distance heats take place this evening and SHARPYS ROCKET (Trap 5, 20:12 Sheffield) who has been a cracking servant to connections, may well be up to adding another success to his CV. In all fairness, this looks the weakest of the three heats and a repeat of his 39.68 C&D trial 10 days ago may be enough for him to take this.

Recommended bets

ONE MORE TRY (Trap 3) - 18:19 Sheffield
HOLDEM JAPAN (Trap 6) - 18:51 Sheffield
SHARPYS ROCKET (Trap 5) - 20:12 Sheffield

Sheffield 4th May (A6 500m)

Tuesday 4 May, 6.19pm

Market rules

1. Tewmax Rob
2. Rathcoole Ella
3. One More Try
4. Lady Edith
5. Josies Sara
6. Allround Paddy
Sheffield 4th May (D1 280m)

Tuesday 4 May, 6.51pm

Market rules

1. Droopys Tip Top
2. Easy Scooby
3. Meadow Way Star
4. Fearsome Blondie
5. Coney Kracnikov
6. Holdem Japan
Sheffield 4th May (OR 660m)

Tuesday 4 May, 8.12pm

Market rules

1. A Little Respect
2. Wigwam Whisper
4. Lostrigg Velma
5. Sharpys Rocket
6. Go Lovely Rose
