Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Shanbally Mags can shake them up at Doncaster

Doncaster 18th Oct (OR 483m)Show Hide
Monday 18 October, 8.17pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Olympic Boy O
|2. Ryecroft Nyx
|3. Tarryburn Lucy
|4. Shanbally Mags
|5. Brennans Kante
|6. Athlacca Ace
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Timeform provide the best bets at Sheffield and Doncaster on Monday.
"...fancied to build on an encouraging first competitive start over C&D last week and come out on top..."
Timeform on Shanbally Mags
In a low-grade A8 contest, admirable campaigner HEAD ITON SHARPY (Trap 6, 14:54 Sheffield) is fancied to make a bold front-running bid from the striped jacket. At his best when able to dictate matters, operating in handicap company last time wasn't truly his bag but with sound claims of stealing a march on today's rivals, we're hopeful he can seize an early advantage and make every post a winning one in a race lacking depth.
Following a spell on the sidelines, JOELLA SYDNEY (Trap 1, 16:04 Sheffield) has returned in good order, landing back-to-back handicap contests from the front in recent weeks. A strong-running sort, he may well have a little more to offer with regular racing now he's just over two years old and with a clear run on the rails, is fancied to put up a bold bid to complete the hat-trick.
We step up in class for our final selection in the Doncaster 483 Maiden and youngster SHANBALLY MAGS (Trap 4, 20:17 Doncaster) is fancied to build on an encouraging first competitive start over C&D last week and come out on top. Having showed ability in trials at Newcastle/Nottingham, there's a strong suspicion the April 20' whelp will have derived plenty from the experience seven days ago and we're anticipating a bold showing this evening.
Monday 18 October, 8.17pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Olympic Boy O
|2. Ryecroft Nyx
|3. Tarryburn Lucy
|4. Shanbally Mags
|5. Brennans Kante
|6. Athlacca Ace
Join to place betsJoin today