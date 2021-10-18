Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Shanbally Mags can shake them up at Doncaster

In a low-grade A8 contest, admirable campaigner HEAD ITON SHARPY (Trap 6, 14:54 Sheffield) is fancied to make a bold front-running bid from the striped jacket. At his best when able to dictate matters, operating in handicap company last time wasn't truly his bag but with sound claims of stealing a march on today's rivals, we're hopeful he can seize an early advantage and make every post a winning one in a race lacking depth.

Following a spell on the sidelines, JOELLA SYDNEY (Trap 1, 16:04 Sheffield) has returned in good order, landing back-to-back handicap contests from the front in recent weeks. A strong-running sort, he may well have a little more to offer with regular racing now he's just over two years old and with a clear run on the rails, is fancied to put up a bold bid to complete the hat-trick.

We step up in class for our final selection in the Doncaster 483 Maiden and youngster SHANBALLY MAGS (Trap 4, 20:17 Doncaster) is fancied to build on an encouraging first competitive start over C&D last week and come out on top. Having showed ability in trials at Newcastle/Nottingham, there's a strong suspicion the April 20' whelp will have derived plenty from the experience seven days ago and we're anticipating a bold showing this evening.

