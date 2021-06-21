To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Shady Finn holds strong claims at Sheffield

Greyhound racing
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Monday

Timeform provide the three best bets at Sheffield on Monday...

"...again caught box-napping drawn in red six days ago but noted finishing to very good effect..."

Timeform on Shady Finn

A dual winner in sprints, BENJIES BEST (Trap 3, 14:19 Sheffield) arrives winless over the 500-metre trip but that's not for the want of trying, coming with a challenge latest only to find a resurgent stayer too strong late in the day. The grader has afforded the daughter of Scolari Me Daddy a chance to lead those on her inside in an A7 lacking depth and it would come as a disappointment where she unable to take advantage.

DROOPYS GROOVY (Trap 5, 14:36 Sheffield) boasts tremendous early pace as her most useful asset, typically going with plenty of zest on each of her last three starts. In truth, the testing 4-bend trip arguably stretches Barrie Draper's charge but the grader's mercy has been noted (boasts a record of 2-3 in this grade of A5) and she's fancied to typically blast from the boxes and make every post a winning one.

Inconsistency at the boxes hasn't helped the cause of SHADY FINN (Trap 2, 16:23 Sheffield) following his move to Sheffield, again caught box-napping drawn in red six days ago but noted finishing to very good effect, to be beaten only one and a quarter lengths in to third. In truth, the draw off the rail looks a good one, not least outside a veteran who has a tendency to break even slower, and Jamie Smith's charge can turn mid pack and announce his presence on proceedings from the three-quarter point.

