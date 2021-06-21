Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Shady Finn holds strong claims at Sheffield

A dual winner in sprints, BENJIES BEST (Trap 3, 14:19 Sheffield) arrives winless over the 500-metre trip but that's not for the want of trying, coming with a challenge latest only to find a resurgent stayer too strong late in the day. The grader has afforded the daughter of Scolari Me Daddy a chance to lead those on her inside in an A7 lacking depth and it would come as a disappointment where she unable to take advantage.

DROOPYS GROOVY (Trap 5, 14:36 Sheffield) boasts tremendous early pace as her most useful asset, typically going with plenty of zest on each of her last three starts. In truth, the testing 4-bend trip arguably stretches Barrie Draper's charge but the grader's mercy has been noted (boasts a record of 2-3 in this grade of A5) and she's fancied to typically blast from the boxes and make every post a winning one.

Inconsistency at the boxes hasn't helped the cause of SHADY FINN (Trap 2, 16:23 Sheffield) following his move to Sheffield, again caught box-napping drawn in red six days ago but noted finishing to very good effect, to be beaten only one and a quarter lengths in to third. In truth, the draw off the rail looks a good one, not least outside a veteran who has a tendency to break even slower, and Jamie Smith's charge can turn mid pack and announce his presence on proceedings from the three-quarter point.

