Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Shady Beau can progress again

EASY EDGE (Trap 4) - 19:09 Sheffield

EASY EDGE (Trap 4) can gain an elusive A4 success in the 19:09 contest. She's held her own in this grade since storming to victory in an A5 in January, again going close last week. She's taking on inferior rivals this evening and won't be far away with luck.

SHADY BEAU (Trap 6) - 21:01 Sheffield

SHADY BEAU (Trap 6) looks a dog on the up at Owlerton and can follow up his victory a fortnight ago in the 21:01 A3. He took apart a useful field on that occasion, including a next-time-out winner in second, and our first selection Easy Edge in fourth, and should be back on the podium with a similar display.

COOLAVANNY LUCK (Trap 2) - 21:31 Sheffield

COOLAVANNY LUCK (Trap 2) is set for more glory in the feature A1 at 21:31. He's really found his rhythm this year and his gutsy win last week was his fourth in five starts as he's moved up the grades in rapid fashion. There is probably more even in the locker.

