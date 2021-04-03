To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Shady Beau can progress again

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Saturday

Timeform identify the best bets at Sheffield on Saturday.

"He's really found his rhythm this year..."

Timeform on Coolavanny Luck

EASY EDGE (Trap 4) - 19:09 Sheffield

EASY EDGE (Trap 4) can gain an elusive A4 success in the 19:09 contest. She's held her own in this grade since storming to victory in an A5 in January, again going close last week. She's taking on inferior rivals this evening and won't be far away with luck.

SHADY BEAU (Trap 6) - 21:01 Sheffield

SHADY BEAU (Trap 6) looks a dog on the up at Owlerton and can follow up his victory a fortnight ago in the 21:01 A3. He took apart a useful field on that occasion, including a next-time-out winner in second, and our first selection Easy Edge in fourth, and should be back on the podium with a similar display.

COOLAVANNY LUCK (Trap 2) - 21:31 Sheffield

COOLAVANNY LUCK (Trap 2) is set for more glory in the feature A1 at 21:31. He's really found his rhythm this year and his gutsy win last week was his fourth in five starts as he's moved up the grades in rapid fashion. There is probably more even in the locker.

Recommended bets

EASY EDGE (Trap 4) - 19:09 Sheffield
SHADY BEAU (Trap 6) - 21:01 Sheffield
COOLAVANNY LUCK (Trap 2) - 21:31 Sheffield

