Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Scorched Earth can score at Doncaster

CHOICES PENNY (Trap 2, 19:24 Harlow) is a versatile performer, taking another step forward in form terms when opening her account at open level at Romford 12 days ago, coming clear of the second bend and bolting up by three and three quarter lengths. Her subsequent trial around Harlow's 415-metre trip was perfectly adequate, not least allowing for some early crowding. She promises to step up no end for that recent sighter and the daughter of Laughill Blake can boss the rails and emerge victorious.

KILLIEFORD DEFOE (Trap 3, 19:58 Newcastle) is still very much in the infancy of his career on the back of just four career starts as a September 19' whelp and he looked above-average when making the breakthrough in A1 grade last time, coming from mid-pack to reel in re-opposing Minnies Baku (Trap 1). Now the penny has dropped further progress beckons and the son of Laughill Duke can turn mid-division once again and prove too strong from the three-quarter point.

SCORCHED EARTH (Trap 6, 20:17 Doncaster) may well be up to utilising what looks a smashing make-up as the sole wide seed and go one place better than he did over C&D seven days ago. A top-grade operator on home soil, she should soon be on the front end on the approach to the opening corner and with definite potential for scrimmaging on the inner, she can string her rivals out and have enough in reserve to hold off the challengers.

