Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Scooby can provide punters with an Easy win at Sheffield

EASY SCOOBY (Trap 1) - 18:36 Sheffield

A cracking D1 contest takes centre stage at 18.36 and EASY SCOOBY may well be worth siding with to come out on top. A bang railer, the son of Viking Jack is well-housed inside a moderate breaker and one returning to sprinting from four bends and is fancied to trap smartly and come out on top from another fast trapper in the shape of Geelo Davey (Trap 4).

RHODEN BLAZE (Trap 4) - 20:27 Sheffield

Sheffield's 20.27 is a basement grade sprint contest but it does contain a trio of unexposed youngsters, and its RHODEN BLAZE who is given the vote to follow up his impressive success in this company 11 days ago. Harry Grimshaw's charge trapped better than previously and, whilst there was crowding in behind, the result was never in any doubt. He's the type to progress again and may well be able to put his greater experience to good use ahead of Blackisthecolour (Trap 5), who ran well to finish second on debut himself in December.

STEEL CITY BUCK (Trap 6) - 21.01 Sheffield

STEEL CITY BUCK is very much a raw pup as a June 19' whelp but there was plenty of encouragement to glean from his debut effort seven days ago, the son of Laughill Blake showing plenty of early dash before tying up close home. He's only going to get stronger and stronger with racing and with the switch to the striped jacket entitled to suit, he's fancied to make it second time lucky.