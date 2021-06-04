To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Say yes to Ballymac Noway at Central Park

Greyhound racing
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Friday

Timeform provide the three best bets at Central Park on Friday.

"...should be hard to peg back if getting on the bunny..."

Timeform on Ballymac Noway

DANNYS MAGIC (Trap 1) did the business for us last week and can strike again in the 19:18 race. She ended a frustrating run of seconds on that occasion, getting on top late on, and is fine in this higher grade judged on her December victory in the favoured red jacket.

FEORA JOHN (Trap 1) could take some stopping in the 21:12 contest. The youngster went down narrowly in a similar event two starts back, then ran a hugely eye-catching race on Monday when well backed, getting no luck but giving a decent chase to the winner late on. His supporters can gain compensation this evening.

BALLYMAC NOWAY (Trap 3) should be hard to peg back if getting on the bunny in the 21:28 finale. He suffered crowding at the second bend when bidding for a hat-trick last week and should have far too much class for his four rivals with better fortune tonight.

Recommended bets

DANNYS MAGIC (Trap 1) - 19:18 Central Park
FEORA JOHN (Trap 1) - 21:12 Central Park
BALLYMAC NOWAY (Trap 3) - 21:28 Central Park

