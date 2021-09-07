Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Savana can erupt at Sheffield

Little Venture (Trap 1) - 19.26 Sheffield

The Owlerton 480 trophy features at 19.26 and whilst forecast odds may be on the skinny side we think LITTLE VENTURE (Trap 1) is worth backing to continue his red-hot form. A graduate from the graded strength at Newcastle, he's been quick to establish himself as a quality open-race operator this year, performances at Sunderland highlighting that fact. A slick winner over C&D on his penultimate start, he had little trouble following up over the same trip at Nottingham 8 days ago. His draw in red may prove a particularly good one this evening, not least with Marinas Artist (Trap 2) expected to be taking a middle course on the approach to the opening bend and Little Venture is expected to use that racing room to get prominent, drive the opening bend and assume control by halfway.

Clever Airmount (Trap 4) - 20:27 Sheffield

The first of the finals over 660-metres takes place at 20.27 and it's one who hasn't been seen to anything like best effect of late in the shape of CLEVER AIRMOUNT (Trap 4) who is fancied to put it all together and resume winning ways. A semi-finalist in the Ladbrokes Golden Jacket earlier in the year, it's all been rather stop/start for the daughter of Fernando Bale since. Encountering plenty of trouble behind re-opposing Barnside Millie (Trap 5) 7 days ago, she was noted making good inroads from an unpromising position to grab a qualifying spot. Considerably better than that effort implies, her main obstacle is avoiding crowding on the short run to the first bend once more but with a class edge over most in this line-up, we're hopeful with a good break she can be on the premises early and put her strong-running style to good use off the second bend.

Savana Eruption (Trap 5) - 20:46 Sheffield

The greyhounds head to the traps for the £10,000 Gain Greyhound Nutrition 3-Steps to Victory at 20.46 and we're siding with SAVANA ERUPTION (Trap 5) to confirm the promise of his exploits in the opening heats and come out on top tackling 6-bends for the first time. A progressive, low-mileage sort, he's bred to well over 6 bends (dam a track-record breaking marathon performer) and having caught the eye in finishing clear of his semi-final rivals to the pick up 7 days ago, he's fancied to use what good prove to be a good make-up in the orange jacket to get a run around the opening bends and let his strong running style come in to play from halfway.

