Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Sandwood can Jet away from these

Saturday 13 March, 7.26pm
Timeform provide selections from Sheffield on Saturday.
"...looks one of the bankers of the meeting..."
Timeform on Sandwood Jet
RIGHT TURN JOE (Trap 5) - 19:26 Sheffield
RIGHT TURN JOE (Trap 5) has quickly got back in the winning groove and can make it back-to-back victories in the 19:26 A6. He was off a while having looked promising when scoring three times at the end of last summer but hasn't lost any of his spark judged by last week's success when having the re-opposing Fizzy Fitz behind. Switched to the orange, he can come out on top once more.
DROOPYS SKYLINE (Trap 3) - 20:12 Sheffield
DROOPYS SKYLINE (Trap 3) is set to strike again for Barrie Draper in the 20:12 contest. A dual winner already in this grade, she just failed to reel in a fast trapper when well backed a week ago and her supporters should gain compensation this evening.
SANDWOOD JET (Trap 2) - 21:01 Sheffield
SANDWOOD JET (Trap 2) looks one of the bankers of the meeting in the 21:01 sprint. He burst clear for an emphatic win in a similar event last month and suffered early crowding when second next time. A spin over further on Tuesday has kept his eye in and he should be raring to go again tonight.
