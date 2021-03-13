Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Sandwood can Jet away from these

RIGHT TURN JOE (Trap 5) - 19:26 Sheffield

RIGHT TURN JOE (Trap 5) has quickly got back in the winning groove and can make it back-to-back victories in the 19:26 A6. He was off a while having looked promising when scoring three times at the end of last summer but hasn't lost any of his spark judged by last week's success when having the re-opposing Fizzy Fitz behind. Switched to the orange, he can come out on top once more.

DROOPYS SKYLINE (Trap 3) - 20:12 Sheffield

DROOPYS SKYLINE (Trap 3) is set to strike again for Barrie Draper in the 20:12 contest. A dual winner already in this grade, she just failed to reel in a fast trapper when well backed a week ago and her supporters should gain compensation this evening.

SANDWOOD JET (Trap 2) - 21:01 Sheffield



SANDWOOD JET (Trap 2) looks one of the bankers of the meeting in the 21:01 sprint. He burst clear for an emphatic win in a similar event last month and suffered early crowding when second next time. A spin over further on Tuesday has kept his eye in and he should be raring to go again tonight.

