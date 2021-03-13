To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Sandwood can Jet away from these

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Saturday

Timeform provide selections from Sheffield on Saturday.

"...looks one of the bankers of the meeting..."

Timeform on Sandwood Jet

RIGHT TURN JOE (Trap 5) - 19:26 Sheffield

RIGHT TURN JOE (Trap 5) has quickly got back in the winning groove and can make it back-to-back victories in the 19:26 A6. He was off a while having looked promising when scoring three times at the end of last summer but hasn't lost any of his spark judged by last week's success when having the re-opposing Fizzy Fitz behind. Switched to the orange, he can come out on top once more.

DROOPYS SKYLINE (Trap 3) - 20:12 Sheffield

DROOPYS SKYLINE (Trap 3) is set to strike again for Barrie Draper in the 20:12 contest. A dual winner already in this grade, she just failed to reel in a fast trapper when well backed a week ago and her supporters should gain compensation this evening.

SANDWOOD JET (Trap 2) - 21:01 Sheffield

SANDWOOD JET (Trap 2) looks one of the bankers of the meeting in the 21:01 sprint. He burst clear for an emphatic win in a similar event last month and suffered early crowding when second next time. A spin over further on Tuesday has kept his eye in and he should be raring to go again tonight.

Recommended bets

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

Sheff 13th Mar (A6 500m)

Saturday 13 March, 7.26pm

Sheff 13th Mar (A5 500m)

Saturday 13 March, 8.12pm

Sheff 13th Mar (D2 280m)

Saturday 13 March, 9.01pm

