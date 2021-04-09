Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Salacresmatthews can strike at Nottingham

The best bet on Newcastle's afternoon card comes in the A3 at 14:54, with ROSEVILLE ROCKY (Trap 4) fancied to quickly regain the winning thread. Successful in this grade last month, the selection did very little wrong when coming up a head shy in a blanket finish last week. Roseville Rocky is clearly at the very top of his game and the prospect of a first-bend lead enhances his claims.

FREDSTERS COURT (Trap 6) has been chalked up at unflattering odds in Nottingham's A2 contest at 18:36 but there are reasons to think he can go very well. With kennelmate Bogger Luck likely to lead up on his inside, Fredsters Court should be afforded plenty of space out wide. A strong stayer over this galloping 500m, he did a lot of late work when third in a better-looking race of its type last week so he may well be able to pounce late here.

There was plenty to like about the battling qualities displayed by SALACRESMATTHEWS (Trap 4) when getting up on the line to score here on Tuesday. This is clearly a quick turnaround, but he escapes a grade rise for that success and as a May 19 greyhound, his limit almost certainly hasn't been reached. He looks a very solid proposition in the 19:09 at Colwick Park.

