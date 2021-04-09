To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Salacresmatthews can strike at Nottingham

Greyhound racing
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Friday

Timeform bring you the best bets at Newcastle and Nottingham on Friday.

"...his limit almost certainly hasn’t been reached..."

Timeform on Salacresmatthews

The best bet on Newcastle's afternoon card comes in the A3 at 14:54, with ROSEVILLE ROCKY (Trap 4) fancied to quickly regain the winning thread. Successful in this grade last month, the selection did very little wrong when coming up a head shy in a blanket finish last week. Roseville Rocky is clearly at the very top of his game and the prospect of a first-bend lead enhances his claims.

FREDSTERS COURT (Trap 6) has been chalked up at unflattering odds in Nottingham's A2 contest at 18:36 but there are reasons to think he can go very well. With kennelmate Bogger Luck likely to lead up on his inside, Fredsters Court should be afforded plenty of space out wide. A strong stayer over this galloping 500m, he did a lot of late work when third in a better-looking race of its type last week so he may well be able to pounce late here.

There was plenty to like about the battling qualities displayed by SALACRESMATTHEWS (Trap 4) when getting up on the line to score here on Tuesday. This is clearly a quick turnaround, but he escapes a grade rise for that success and as a May 19 greyhound, his limit almost certainly hasn't been reached. He looks a very solid proposition in the 19:09 at Colwick Park.

Recommended bets

ROSEVILLE ROCKY (Trap 4) - 14:54 Newcastle
FREDSTERS COURT (Trap 6) - 18:36 Nottingham
SALACRESMATTHEWS (Trap 4) - 19:09 Nottingham

Nottingham 9th Apr (A2 500m)

Show Hide

Friday 9 April, 6.36pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Ohtheresiun
2. Dishwasher
3. Piemans Ghost
4. Glenmore Phantom
5. Bogger Luck
6. Fredsters Court
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Nottingham 9th Apr (A4 500m)

Show Hide

Friday 9 April, 7.09pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Ballybough Gary
2. Haggswood Livvy
3. Tickity Tia
4. Salacresmatthews
5. Salacres Mitchel
6. Cracker Be Slick
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

More Greyhound SmartPlays

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles