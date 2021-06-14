Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Salacres Sadie has standout claims at Nottingham

A winner in A6 grade back in April, BUSH HOUSE (Trap 4, 14:04 Sheffield) has largely acquitted himself with credit in higher grade subsequently, going down narrowly last time having worked hard to get in to a challenging position. The balance of his form reads well in the context of today's contest and he can trap handy and prove too strong for today's opposition from the three-quarter point.

BETHANYS DREAM (Trap 5, 17:03 Sheffield) doesn't do herself any favours with moderate breaks but she makes up for that with a power-packed finish, highlighted by her hard fought A7 success in May. Not seen to best effect since, her style of racing suggests she'll be well served by the demands of handicap racing and from what looks a fair mark, she can bide her time early doors before allowing her strong-running style to come in to play from the three-quarter point.

SALACRES SADIE (Trap 2, 19:16 Nottingham) had little go right on her most recent start seven days ago, but the August '19 whelp had looked upwardly mobile previously, winning each of her first first starts. It's highly likely there is more to come from Peter Harnden's charge as she gains experience and with a better break, all looks set fair for another big run.

