Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Salacres Amy is fancied to double her career tally at Nottingham

FREEKY QUINN (Trap 1) - 15:18 Hove

It's fair to say that FREEKY QUINN hasn't returned in top form, but she has never been as low as A9 at Hove and if she's going to arrest the slide, it will surely be in this race. Against largely-exposed rivals, she is very much the one to beat on the clock.

BORDER FLATWHEEL (Trap 3) - 17:18 Hove

Following a decisive all-the-way win in A6 company, BORDER FLATWHEEL has endured crowding on all four subsequent starts. A first glance at his last two form figures of 66 would suggest he's out of sorts, but he's been beaten less than two lengths on each occasion and, granted a trouble-free passage, he is capable of winning an A5 at this track.

SALACRES AMY (Trap 5) - 18:36 Nottingham

There are a few unexposed sorts in this A8 contest, with SALACRES AMY fancied to double her career tally. She showed a very willing attitude and was better than ever when opening her account over 480m last week and the longer run to the first bend over 500m will hopefully enable her to showcase her early pace. There are probably a couple of stronger stayers over this standard trip but a first-bend advantage may prove to be decisive for Salacres Amy.