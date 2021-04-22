To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Rybrook Rocco to break fast from Trap 1

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Thursday

Timeform bring you the best bets from Sheffield on Thursday.

"...outstanding claims on expected final time..."

Timeform on Rybrook Rocco

Rybrook Rocco (Trap 1) - 14.19 Sheffield

Following a facile success over an ultra-reliable sort in February, RYBROOK ROCCO (Trap 1, 14.19) has had something of a stop-start couple of months. However, he confirmed himself back in good order when runner-up behind another who has turned a corner in this grade 9 days ago. Capable of breaking much better and with outstanding claims on expected final time, he's fancied to turn handy from his berth in the red jacket and resume winning ways. Inca Hawk (Trap 6) is improving and can pose the chief threat out wide.

Glenvale Bojo (Trap 4) - 16:43 Sheffield

GLENVALE BOJO (Trap 4, 16.43) could hardly be called a prolific winner but he was knocking on the door in the lower grades prior to not being seen to best effect more recently, beginning to conjure up his challenge down the back straight when crowded and losing his chance last time. He's better than that effort implies and granted racing room, may well have enough to account for today's rivals operating in the basement grade of A8.

Leevalley Jayden (Trap 6) - 17:03 Sheffield

Following a comfortable success in A7 class in March, LEEVALLEY JAYDEN (Trap 6, 17.03) has been unable to make a significant impact in a handful of starts subsequently. Yet, the grader has given him a much more manageable assignment this afternoon, not least with a host of his rivals struggling to make an impact at this level. His make-up in stripes looks good, particularly outside one who does move middle on the run up, and he can avoid scrimmaging inside and get back to winning ways.

