Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Ruby can shine bright

Sinabhfuilmac (Trap 5) - 18:48 Central Park

Sinabhfuilmac (T5) is running back into form and can take this sprint. He kept on well behind one who wasn't winning out of turn on Monday and has a good chance in this company if building on that.

Ballymac Host (Trap 6) - 19:44 Central Park

Ballymac Host (T6) has a great chance back in the stripes. She's not had much luck since returning to action, though a couple of fine seconds in this grade suggests she's as good as ever and she stands out on the ratings in tonight's contest. A fast exit should see Ballymac Host in pole position and she can notch her first victory since February.

Ballyea Ruby (Trap 2) - 20:43 Central Park

Ballyea Ruby (T2) quickly opened her account in Kent earlier this month before finishing third to a thriving rival on Monday having met trouble. She should have more to offer.