Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Ruby can shine bright

Greyhounds running
Timeform pick out the best bets at Central Park

Timeform pick out the three best bets from Central Park on Friday evening.

Sinabhfuilmac (Trap 5) - 18:48 Central Park

Sinabhfuilmac (T5) is running back into form and can take this sprint. He kept on well behind one who wasn't winning out of turn on Monday and has a good chance in this company if building on that.

Ballymac Host (Trap 6) - 19:44 Central Park

Ballymac Host (T6) has a great chance back in the stripes. She's not had much luck since returning to action, though a couple of fine seconds in this grade suggests she's as good as ever and she stands out on the ratings in tonight's contest. A fast exit should see Ballymac Host in pole position and she can notch her first victory since February.

Ballyea Ruby (Trap 2) - 20:43 Central Park

Ballyea Ruby (T2) quickly opened her account in Kent earlier this month before finishing third to a thriving rival on Monday having met trouble. She should have more to offer.

