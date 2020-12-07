Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Roxys Jim is ready to strike

A slow burner as an April 19' whelp Kanturk Glass (Trap 3, 14.04) put it all together to get off the mark in good style last week, breaking smartly and never looking likely to relinquish his lead. It's feasible to think he can go on again from that and in a race lacking depth, is fancied to double his career tally.



Dooneen Glory (Trap 5, 14.19) hasn't been at her very best in recent starts but she's a capable sort when on song. The switch to handicaps operating as the sole wide seed in a handicap lacking depth and with potential for crowding inside, she's fancied to capitalise with plenty of racing room to operate from.

Roxys Jim (Trap 2, 19.09) arrives on a losing run of 10 but there have been signs he's ready to strike of late, not seen to anything like best effect last time but noted doing good late work of the final bend. Inconsistency at the boxes often leaves the son of Eden The Kid a hostage to fortune but if getting racing room, he can capitalise.

