Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Romford star Goldies Hoddle to strike again

SONNY BLUE (Trap 2) - 20:38 Romford

SONNY BLUE looks set for more success in the maidens final at 20:38. He overcame a slow start and an early bump to come clear with a bit in hand last week, taking his Romford record to two victories from just five starts, and there should be more to come from Paul Young's charge.

GOLDIES HODDLE (Trap 3) - 20:54 Romford

GOLDIES HODDLE has barely put a foot wrong since his unfortunate Guys and Dolls exit in September, winning five of his six races since, typically leaving his rivals for dust in the blue jacket last week. The Romford star should strike again in this open contest.

BOCKOS JON JO (Trap 1) - 21:28 Romford

BOCKOS JON JO can make amends for last week's horror-show in the concluding 21:28 contest. He was battered from pillar to post bidding to win for a fourth time in a month, almost coming down at the first bend. We know Bockos Jon Jo is much better than that and it's hard to see Bright Spark upholding that form all things being equal tonight. He can resume winning ways back in the red jacket.