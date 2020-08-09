Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Rolling Eske can confirm recent promise at Towcester

The first of our three selections at Towcester, SWIFT CONQUEST (Trap 3) didn't get much luck when fancied by us last week and we'll gladly put the bitch up again to claim compensation in the 18:48 contest. The money was down but she met trouble at the second bend and her winning kennelmate had already flown by the time she could get in the clear. It remains the case that Swift Conquest looks too good for this grade having been contesting A1s at Nottingham not so long ago and she should prove the point tonight.

WEDDING CAKE (Trap 5) should be a cut above the rest in the 20:23 A6. Matt Dartnall's youngster ran into one in the ready winner Makeit Poser last time and he nevertheless clocked a good time in defeat having raced wide. He has improvement to come and can open his account now.

We'll also give another chance to ROLLING ESKE (Trap 5) in the 21:02 sprint. He broke smartly but suffered an early bump last week and remains a winner in waiting at the Northamptonshire track judged on his trials and A6 Peterborough form.

