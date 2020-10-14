Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Roisins Brexit to leave her rivals behind at Yarmouth

SIGN FIZZY (Trap 2) - 12.31 Central Park

SIGN FIZZY is a reliable operator in D2 company at Central Park and, following a string of consistent efforts, may well be ready to strike again. This afternoon's contest doesn't rate the strongest on paper by any means and, with sound claims of being on the front end from lid-rise, she's expected to make a bold bid to enhance her strike rate with her claims on the clock there for all to see.

BLACKHOUSETHOMAS (Trap 3) - 14.54 Newcastle

BLACKHOUSETHOMAS didn't make things easy for himself but duly confirmed previous promise when comfortably landing an A8 contest on his penultimate start, and he highlighted he won't be long in making the breakthrough in this grade eight days ago, noted doing good late work on the back of a first-bend bump to grab second spot. A December 18' whelp, there may well be a little more improvement in the offing and he can come out on top.

ROISINS BREXIT (Trap 2) - 18.59 Yarmouth

ROISINS BREXIT arrives on a losing run of nine but it is worth noting her last victory was gained in A3 company and, having been noted doing good late work when third on her most recent start, she may be ready to strike. Likely to be out the back early, that may not jeopardise her chances with those on her outer likely to be moving wide around the opening couple of bends and the daughter of Droopys Roddick can emerge as a real threat from halfway.