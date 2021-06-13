Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Rodney looks Dapper at Central Park

Central Park 13th Jun (OR 265m)Show Hide
Sunday 13 June, 8.38pm
Timeform highlight the best bets at Central Park on Sunday evening...
"...looks set for more glory with a clear run..."
Timeform on Dapper Rodney
FEATHER BREEZE (Trap 4) - 20:38 Central Park
FEATHER BREEZE (Trap 4) can resume winning ways in the 20:38 sprint. Resilient and versatile, he'd been on a roll with wins at three different tracks, including Central Park, before getting no luck here a fortnight ago, forced wide and smashed into at the first bend. If he gets more fortune in the four jacket tonight he can bounce back with a bang.
DAPPER RODNEY (Trap 2) - 20:54 Central Park
DAPPER RODNEY (Trap 2) is a youngster to follow and the one to back in the 20:54 maiden final. He posted a cracking time when burning up the rails to see off Ritzy Lady and Lemming Berry in his heat last week and looks set for more glory with a clear run.
KINGSBROOK GLYN (Trap 4) - 21:28 Central Park
KINGSBROOK GLYN (Trap 4) should land the odds again in the 21:28 race. The classy stayer, who took the Monmore Classic last summer, was notching up his third win at Central Park when overhauling the thriving Blue Tick Jenny two weeks ago. He'll take some stopping once more.
