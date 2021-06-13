To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Rodney looks Dapper at Central Park

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Sunday

Timeform highlight the best bets at Central Park on Sunday evening...

"...looks set for more glory with a clear run..."

Timeform on Dapper Rodney

FEATHER BREEZE (Trap 4) - 20:38 Central Park

FEATHER BREEZE (Trap 4) can resume winning ways in the 20:38 sprint. Resilient and versatile, he'd been on a roll with wins at three different tracks, including Central Park, before getting no luck here a fortnight ago, forced wide and smashed into at the first bend. If he gets more fortune in the four jacket tonight he can bounce back with a bang.

DAPPER RODNEY (Trap 2) - 20:54 Central Park

DAPPER RODNEY (Trap 2) is a youngster to follow and the one to back in the 20:54 maiden final. He posted a cracking time when burning up the rails to see off Ritzy Lady and Lemming Berry in his heat last week and looks set for more glory with a clear run.

KINGSBROOK GLYN (Trap 4) - 21:28 Central Park

KINGSBROOK GLYN (Trap 4) should land the odds again in the 21:28 race. The classy stayer, who took the Monmore Classic last summer, was notching up his third win at Central Park when overhauling the thriving Blue Tick Jenny two weeks ago. He'll take some stopping once more.

Central Park 13th Jun (OR 265m)

Sunday 13 June, 8.38pm

1. Blastoff Mason
2. Heathlawn O Hara
3. Ballyoak Wilma
4. Feather Breeze
5. Shrewd Call
6. Pippapippapops
Central Park 13th Jun (OR 480m)

Sunday 13 June, 8.54pm

1. Badminton Pyro
2. Dapper Rodney
3. Magical William
4. Lemming Berry
5. Droopys Summit
6. Ritzy Lady
Central Park 13th Jun (OR 642m)

Sunday 13 June, 9.28pm

1. Rathmeehan Queen
2. Diesel Minnie
3. Ronans Racer
4. Kingsbrook Glyn
5. Burgess Bruno
6. Unlikely Rogue
