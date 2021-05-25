To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Rockstar Ellie can roll over her rivals at Sheffield

Greyhound racing
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Tuesday

Timeform provide the best bets from Towcester and Sheffield on Tuesday.

"...her consistency has been hard to knock at Sheffield of late..."

Timeform on Rockstar Ellie

The Derby Trial Stakes continue apace this evening and KEEFILL FINN (Trap 3, 18:28 Towcester) is fancied to come out on top. Barrie Draper's charge posted a respectable 30.05 in a C&D trial recently, with an even more impressive 4.22 split that day. He brings some solid recent form from home track Sheffield to the table and in a race that doesn't look the strongest on paper, he's fancied to trap fast grab the rail and prove tough to peg back on the front end.

WESTWAY BLAKE (Trap 3, 20:17 Towcester) has been in fine form on his travels this year, highlighting his versatility with victories at multiple venues. Trials have been solid in recent weeks and with some fine early pace to call upon, and the draw in white holding no fears, he's fancied to pass this test with flying colours.

ROCKSTAR ELLIE (Trap 4, 20:27 Sheffield) arrives on a losing run stretching back to late March but her consistency has been hard to knock at Sheffield of late, coming from an unpromising position to be beaten just half a length into second in this grade seven days ago. Clearing those to her inside rates a distinct possibility this evening and she can turn handy behind the likely pace-setters out wide and assert from the three-quarter point.

Recommended bets

KEEFILL FINN (Trap 3) - 18:28 Towcester
WESTWAY BLAKE (Trap 3) - 20:17 Towcester
ROCKSTAR ELLIE (Trap 4) - 20:27 Sheffield

Towcester 25th May (OR 500m)

Tuesday 25 May, 6.28pm

1. Millhouse Alan
2. Right Joe
3. Keefill Finn
4. Nutts Corner
5. Blankie Bullet
6. Swords Duke
Towcester 25th May (OR 500m)

Tuesday 25 May, 8.17pm

1. Aussie Captain
2. Fatboyz Exile
3. Westway Blake
4. Glitter Gee
5. Million Wink
6. Ballynabee Jet
Sheffield 25th May (A7 500m)

Tuesday 25 May, 8.27pm

1. Hello Mary Lou
2. Bethanys Dream
3. Rathcoole Ella
4. Rockstar Ellie
5. Sharpys Typhoon
6. Pattys Dolly
