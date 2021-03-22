Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Rockstar Ellie can bounce back down in grade

Sheff 22nd Mar (A6 500m)Show Hide
Monday 22 March, 2.36pm
|1. Ballyboy Lassie
|2. Roedhelmjellytot
|3. Droopys Blush
|4. Rockstar Ellie
|5. Blakes Flamingo
|6. Adams Conquest
Timeform identify the three best bets at Sheffield on Monday.
"...she can be front rank at the first bend and maintain the gallop..."
Timeform on Rockstar Ellie
Rockstar Ellie (Trap 4) - 14.36 Sheffield
One hound who has struggled to make a significant impact recently is ROCKSTAR ELLIE (Trap 4, 14.36), but having been given some relief from the grader, may well be ready to resume winning ways. A recorded 29.68 last month is something of a standout in this field and from what looks a good make-up in the black jacket, we're hopeful she can be front rank at the first bend and maintain the gallop to come out on top.
Droopys Skyline (Trap 3) - 15:44 Sheffield
An eye-catcher returning from a spell on the sidelines late last month, DROOPYS SKYLINE (Trap 3, 15.44) has been beaten at short odds twice subsequently, early bumping putting paid to her chance 9 days ago. An August 19' whelp, the daughter of Romeo Recruit remains one to be positive about moving forward and can turn handy behind the pace-setters and come out on top. Sonnet Sky (Trap 4) is another youngster going the right way and can provide the chief threat and forecast play.
Kowloon Pricey (Trap 6) - 16:23 Sheffield
Remaining at Sheffield, KOWLOON PRICEY (Trap 6, 16.23) doesn't always make life easy for himself with slow starts over 4 bends, but pitched back in to a handicap he may well be ready to strike again. Despite being a railer coming from a draw in the stripes, the make-up of this handicap may prove favourable for Barrie Draper's charge and he can announce his presence from the three-quarter point and pounce on the rails off the final bend.
Monday 22 March, 3.44pm
|1. Go Savvy Go
|2. Camp Timmy
|3. Droopys Skyline
|4. Sonnet Sky
|5. Inca Penny Black
|6. Our Sparkle Lady
Monday 22 March, 4.23pm
|1. Whiskey Galore
|2. Broomwell Blonde
|3. Our Bobby Cash
|4. Baltovin Linda
|5. Lightfoot Nessa
|6. Kowloon Pricey