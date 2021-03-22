Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Rockstar Ellie can bounce back down in grade

Rockstar Ellie (Trap 4) - 14.36 Sheffield

One hound who has struggled to make a significant impact recently is ROCKSTAR ELLIE (Trap 4, 14.36), but having been given some relief from the grader, may well be ready to resume winning ways. A recorded 29.68 last month is something of a standout in this field and from what looks a good make-up in the black jacket, we're hopeful she can be front rank at the first bend and maintain the gallop to come out on top.

Droopys Skyline (Trap 3) - 15:44 Sheffield

An eye-catcher returning from a spell on the sidelines late last month, DROOPYS SKYLINE (Trap 3, 15.44) has been beaten at short odds twice subsequently, early bumping putting paid to her chance 9 days ago. An August 19' whelp, the daughter of Romeo Recruit remains one to be positive about moving forward and can turn handy behind the pace-setters and come out on top. Sonnet Sky (Trap 4) is another youngster going the right way and can provide the chief threat and forecast play.

Kowloon Pricey (Trap 6) - 16:23 Sheffield

Remaining at Sheffield, KOWLOON PRICEY (Trap 6, 16.23) doesn't always make life easy for himself with slow starts over 4 bends, but pitched back in to a handicap he may well be ready to strike again. Despite being a railer coming from a draw in the stripes, the make-up of this handicap may prove favourable for Barrie Draper's charge and he can announce his presence from the three-quarter point and pounce on the rails off the final bend.

