To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Rockstar Ellie can bounce back down in grade

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Monday

Timeform identify the three best bets at Sheffield on Monday.

"...she can be front rank at the first bend and maintain the gallop..."

Timeform on Rockstar Ellie

Rockstar Ellie (Trap 4) - 14.36 Sheffield

One hound who has struggled to make a significant impact recently is ROCKSTAR ELLIE (Trap 4, 14.36), but having been given some relief from the grader, may well be ready to resume winning ways. A recorded 29.68 last month is something of a standout in this field and from what looks a good make-up in the black jacket, we're hopeful she can be front rank at the first bend and maintain the gallop to come out on top.

Droopys Skyline (Trap 3) - 15:44 Sheffield

An eye-catcher returning from a spell on the sidelines late last month, DROOPYS SKYLINE (Trap 3, 15.44) has been beaten at short odds twice subsequently, early bumping putting paid to her chance 9 days ago. An August 19' whelp, the daughter of Romeo Recruit remains one to be positive about moving forward and can turn handy behind the pace-setters and come out on top. Sonnet Sky (Trap 4) is another youngster going the right way and can provide the chief threat and forecast play.

Kowloon Pricey (Trap 6) - 16:23 Sheffield

Remaining at Sheffield, KOWLOON PRICEY (Trap 6, 16.23) doesn't always make life easy for himself with slow starts over 4 bends, but pitched back in to a handicap he may well be ready to strike again. Despite being a railer coming from a draw in the stripes, the make-up of this handicap may prove favourable for Barrie Draper's charge and he can announce his presence from the three-quarter point and pounce on the rails off the final bend.

Recommended bets

Rockstar Ellie (Trap 4) - 14.36 Sheffield
Droopys Skyline (Trap 3) - 15:44 Sheffield
Kowloon Pricey (Trap 6) - 16:23 Sheffield

Sheff 22nd Mar (A6 500m)

Show Hide

Monday 22 March, 2.36pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Ballyboy Lassie
2. Roedhelmjellytot
3. Droopys Blush
4. Rockstar Ellie
5. Blakes Flamingo
6. Adams Conquest
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Sheff 22nd Mar (A5 500m)

Show Hide

Monday 22 March, 3.44pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Go Savvy Go
2. Camp Timmy
3. Droopys Skyline
4. Sonnet Sky
5. Inca Penny Black
6. Our Sparkle Lady
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Sheff 22nd Mar (HC 500m)

Show Hide

Monday 22 March, 4.23pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Whiskey Galore
2. Broomwell Blonde
3. Our Bobby Cash
4. Baltovin Linda
5. Lightfoot Nessa
6. Kowloon Pricey
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

More Greyhound SmartPlays

Read past articles