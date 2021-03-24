Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Rockmount Dizzee can book his place in the final

Freedom Reporter (Trap 2) - 18.36 Newcastle

FREEDOM REPORTER (Trap 2, 18.36) boasts early pace, as she proved when making all on the comeback trail in A1 company 3 starts back. Not seen to best effect next time, she again ran well when runner-up behind a facile winner last time. Gary Carmichael's charge should lead up on the rails and prove difficult to dislodge on the front end.

Rockmount Dizzee (Trap 6) - 19:26 Newcastle

The semi-final's of the Northern Puppy Derby are the feature on Newcastle's card and ROCKMOUNT DIZZEE (Trap 6, 19.26) is fancied to book his place in next week's final. A son of Laughill Blake, he had his respective heat won from lid rise 7 days ago with a fine burst of early speed to clear away from his rivals. There's potential for scrimmaging on the inside and his improvement may not have levelled out just yet, so all looks set fair for another big run.

Bockos Melody (Trap 4) - 19:58 Newcastle

The final semi-final takes place at 19.58 and it may be Towcester raider BOCKOS MELODY (Trap 4) who again brings her trapping boots to the table and emerges victorious. Runner-up in the English Puppy Derby in December, her latest effort on the clock was a smashing 28.44 and a repeat should see her home in front once more. Cold As Ice (Trap 6) hasn't been at his best of late but did take a step back in the right direction 7 days ago and can take the second qualifying spot.

