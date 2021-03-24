To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Rockmount Dizzee can book his place in the final

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Wednesday

Timeform identify the three best bets at Newcastle on Wednesday.

"...all looks set fair for another big run..."

Timeform on Rockmount Dizzee

Freedom Reporter (Trap 2) - 18.36 Newcastle

FREEDOM REPORTER (Trap 2, 18.36) boasts early pace, as she proved when making all on the comeback trail in A1 company 3 starts back. Not seen to best effect next time, she again ran well when runner-up behind a facile winner last time. Gary Carmichael's charge should lead up on the rails and prove difficult to dislodge on the front end.

Rockmount Dizzee (Trap 6) - 19:26 Newcastle

The semi-final's of the Northern Puppy Derby are the feature on Newcastle's card and ROCKMOUNT DIZZEE (Trap 6, 19.26) is fancied to book his place in next week's final. A son of Laughill Blake, he had his respective heat won from lid rise 7 days ago with a fine burst of early speed to clear away from his rivals. There's potential for scrimmaging on the inside and his improvement may not have levelled out just yet, so all looks set fair for another big run.

Bockos Melody (Trap 4) - 19:58 Newcastle

The final semi-final takes place at 19.58 and it may be Towcester raider BOCKOS MELODY (Trap 4) who again brings her trapping boots to the table and emerges victorious. Runner-up in the English Puppy Derby in December, her latest effort on the clock was a smashing 28.44 and a repeat should see her home in front once more. Cold As Ice (Trap 6) hasn't been at his best of late but did take a step back in the right direction 7 days ago and can take the second qualifying spot.

Recommended bets

Freedom Reporter (Trap 2) - 18.36 Newcastle
Rockmount Dizzee (Trap 6) - 19:26 Newcastle
Bockos Melody (Trap 4) - 19:58 Newcastle

Newc 24th Mar (OR 480m)

Show Hide

Wednesday 24 March, 6.36pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Greenwell Jean
2. Freedom Reporter
3. Millhouse Linda
4. Franco Kiara
5. Conans Lass
6. Bracklyn Rose
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Newc 24th Mar (OR 480m)

Show Hide

Wednesday 24 March, 7.26pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Long Vehicle
2. Toast Of Sydney
3. Bramble Ontheup
4. Anynamewilldo
5. Teaboy Bruno
6. Rockmount Dizzee
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Newc 24th Mar (OR 480m)

Show Hide

Wednesday 24 March, 7.58pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Lav Yin Yak
2. Bubbly Rascal
3. Garys Diamond
4. Bockos Melody
6. Cold As Ice
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

More Greyhound SmartPlays

Read past articles