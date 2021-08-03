To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Robbies Bullet can fire at Sheffield

Greyhounds running
Timeform pick out the best greyhound bets on Tuesday

Timeform highlight the best bets at Sheffield and Towcester on Tuesday.

Ayle of Hope (Trap 5) - 19:36 Towcester

Ayle Of Hope (T5) was an impressive winner in D3 company at Henlow three starts back prior to finishing a good second in an inter-track event on his penultimate start three weeks ago. He wasn't seen to best effect last time (behind a winner in a fast time) but this rates a drop in class and we're hopeful he can get us off to a flyer.

Sharpys Typhoon (Trap 4) - 19:58 Sheffield

It is fair to say Sharpys Typhoon (T4) finds Sheffield's 500-metre trip at the limit of her stamina. However, she's been largely consistent in defeat of late and finished runner-up to an improving youngster last time. There's a good chance she can be prominent at the opening bend and, with sound claims on recent times, John Sharp's bitch may well prove tough to peg back.

Robbies Bullet (Trap 4) - 20:27 Sheffield

Robbies Bullet (T4) has shown pace in trials but has frustratingly not converted that to races. He was runner-up in A7 company four starts back prior to going down close home in a handicap last time. Moderate breaks haven't helped Jordon Moore's brindle but the grader's mercy has been noted this evening as he drops to the basement grade of A8. He really ought to be playing a major part in tonight's proceedings.

