Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Robbies Bullet can fire at Sheffield

Shady Oscar (Trap 1) - 15:26 Sheffield

Shady Oscar (T1) failed to win a race when trained at Central Park, but he did compete at a good level and, having been eased to A5 class, he made his second start at Sheffield for John Sharp a successful one last week. Very strong at the finish that day, he has the ability to turn in a much better spot when getting it right out of the boxes, which augurs well for him following up on the back of a single-grade rise.

Coney Kroll (Trap 1) - 16:04 Sheffield

Coney Kroll (T1) is pretty exposed and on a lengthy losing run to boot, but she's in the basement grade at Sheffield and did plenty of running from a slow start when second here a week ago. There's always a chance of bumping into an unexposed one in a race such as this, but a repeat of that performance will see her right in the mix.

Robbies Bullet (Trap 3) - 16:43 Sheffield

Robbies Bullet (T3) made a quick switch from Perry Barr during the spring and, though he has yet to taste success from seven starts, he has shaped on occasions like he is potentially better than A7 class. Last week's handicap second was a solid effort and he already looks a stayer, so is fancied to run these down late.