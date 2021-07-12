To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Risk Rocco at Nottingham

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Monday

Timeform provide the three best bets from Nottingham and Sheffield on Monday...

"...with a good break, the son of Lenson Panda is fancied to come out on top..."

Timeform on Risky Rocco

Black Doody (Trap 3) - 14.36 Sheffield

BLACK DOODY (Trap 3, 14.36) hasn't tasted success since landing back-to-back A8 contests in April, but there have been some decent efforts subsequently, keeping on for third on the back of a poor break last time. The son of Ballymac Best is better than that effort implies and in a basement grade contest distinctly lacking depth, he's fancied to lead on the inside and get back to winning ways.

Salacres Greegsy (Trap 5) - 18:26 Nottingham

Over at Nottingham, SALACRES GREEGSY (Trap 5, 18.26) has been in good order of late, rattling off victories in A3/2 company last month. His latest runners-up effort stands up to close scrutiny in this line up and we're hopeful Peter Harnden's charge can again break swiftly and hold off the challengers late on.

Risky Rocco (Trap 3) - 21:11 Nottingham

RISKY ROCCO (Trap 3, 21.11) could hardly be described as a prolific winner, but he ran his best race for some time when a close up third in this grade 2 starts back. His latest effort over 480 metres is easily overlooked (met with several trouble spots), and tonight's affair is far from a strong contest, so with a good break, the son of Lenson Panda is fancied to come out on top.

Recommended bets

Black Doody (Trap 3) - 14.36 Sheffield
Salacres Greegsy (Trap 5) - 18:26 Nottingham
Risky Rocco (Trap 3) - 21:11 Nottingham

Bet slip

Close

