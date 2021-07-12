Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Risk Rocco at Nottingham

Nottingham 12th Jul (A2 500m)Show Hide
Monday 12 July, 6.26pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Slip The Lemon
|2. Hopalong Dandi
|3. Salacres Neeson
|4. Stouke Leon
|5. Salacres Greegsy
|6. Newinn Nidge
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Timeform provide the three best bets from Nottingham and Sheffield on Monday...
"...with a good break, the son of Lenson Panda is fancied to come out on top..."
Timeform on Risky Rocco
Black Doody (Trap 3) - 14.36 Sheffield
BLACK DOODY (Trap 3, 14.36) hasn't tasted success since landing back-to-back A8 contests in April, but there have been some decent efforts subsequently, keeping on for third on the back of a poor break last time. The son of Ballymac Best is better than that effort implies and in a basement grade contest distinctly lacking depth, he's fancied to lead on the inside and get back to winning ways.
Salacres Greegsy (Trap 5) - 18:26 Nottingham
Over at Nottingham, SALACRES GREEGSY (Trap 5, 18.26) has been in good order of late, rattling off victories in A3/2 company last month. His latest runners-up effort stands up to close scrutiny in this line up and we're hopeful Peter Harnden's charge can again break swiftly and hold off the challengers late on.
Risky Rocco (Trap 3) - 21:11 Nottingham
RISKY ROCCO (Trap 3, 21.11) could hardly be described as a prolific winner, but he ran his best race for some time when a close up third in this grade 2 starts back. His latest effort over 480 metres is easily overlooked (met with several trouble spots), and tonight's affair is far from a strong contest, so with a good break, the son of Lenson Panda is fancied to come out on top.
Monday 12 July, 6.26pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Slip The Lemon
|2. Hopalong Dandi
|3. Salacres Neeson
|4. Stouke Leon
|5. Salacres Greegsy
|6. Newinn Nidge
Join to place betsJoin today
Monday 12 July, 9.11pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Salacres Lucky
|2. Haggswood Aisha
|3. Risky Rocco
|4. Colarhouse Daisy
|5. Calm Event
|6. Swift Maddox
Join to place betsJoin today