Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Rina can leave rivals in her wake

Timeform bring you the best bets at Sheffield on Thursday...

"...she can launch another bold bid from the front this afternoon..."

Timeform on Slaneyside Rina

Slaneyside Rina (Trap 3) - 15:09 Sheffield

Slaneyside Rina (T3) boasts early pace as her most useful asset and she advertised that to maximum effect when making all in A7 grade last week, defying an absence stretching back to October in the process. A March '19 whelp, she will improve further as she strengthens up and she can launch another bold bid from the front this afternoon.

Camp Jen (Trap 1) - 16:04 Sheffield

Camp Jen (T1) doesn't have an impressive strike rate but she's capable of making an impact when getting room to open-up in her races. She hasn't been seen to best effect in recent starts, but her runner-up effort in a course-and-distance event in December stands up to close scrutiny in a race lacking depth this afternoon. In the hope she can hold her position on the short run to the first bend, she's fancied to dispel recent form figures and put up a bold showing.

Atrocity (Trap 6) - 17:03 Sheffield

Atrocity (T6) ended last year with a fall and has been working her way back to full fitness in recent weeks, finishing third behind a resurgent veteran in A7 company 10 days ago. A strong runner over 500-metres, the grader has afforded the daughter of Kinloch Brae a real chance with a drop to the basement grade of A8. With a slow starter on her immediate inside, she can turn handy at the very least, and can get back to winning ways.

Thursday 4 February, 3.09pm

1. Geelo Steel
2. Belles Pearl
3. Slaneyside Rina
4. One More Try
5. Karakal Jon
6. Daisy Joe
Thursday 4 February, 4.04pm

1. Camp Jen
2. Blackstone Lyric
3. Difficult Day
4. Woodcocks Ava
5. Deltic Rebecca
6. Rockview Jack
Thursday 4 February, 5.03pm

1. Stunning Ivy
2. Clogher Taylor
3. Million Jimmy
4. Madam Macey
5. Camp Anna
6. Atrocity
