Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Regatta can shine in Sheffield finale

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Saturday
View the Betslip

Timeform provide the best bets from Hove and Sheffield on Saturday evening...

"...holds a class edge on his rivals and is fancied to emerge victorious..."

Timeform on Courtmac Regatta

The first selection at Hove comes in Heat 2 of the Sussex Cup at 18:28, with KING LENNON (Trap 3) fancied to bounce back to winning ways having fluffed his lines in a Trial Stakes heat seven days ago. A strong-running sort with proven stamina for further, his chance was gone by the second bend behind the mightily impressive Smallmead on that occasion. The son of Eden The Kid can break much better than he did last time and, whilst not reliant on an early lead, he can turn handy and prove too strong for his rivals

The second heat of the Coral Regency takes centre stage at 19:18 and in our book, it rates a good opportunity for ZASCANDIL (Trap 4) to stamp his class on the contest having performed well in a strong-looking Trial Stake last week. Losing little caste in defeat behind his in-form litter brother Southfield Code, the final time he recorded that day reads well in this line-up. Kevin Boon's charge can quickly be in a handy position and book his place in round two.

Sheffield's 21:16 features our final selection, with an eyecatcher last week COURTMAC REGATTA (Trap 2) fancied to stamp his class on tonight's contest. A smart operator in Ireland, he looked most unfortunate in a higher grade on debut last week, coming with a sustained back straight challenge only to find his passage blocked at the three-quarter point. Surprisingly downgraded on the back of that, he holds a class edge on his rivals and is fancied to emerge victorious.

Recommended bets

KING LENNON (Trap 3) - 18:28 Hove
ZASCANDIL (Trap 4) - 19:18 Hove
COURTMAC REGATTA (Trap 2) - 21:16 Sheffield

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

Hove 18th Jul (OR 515m)

Saturday 18 July, 6.28pm

1. Sophies Man
2. Sidaz Jet
3. King Lennon
4. Aim For Glory
5. Cheeky Bob
6. Da Honey Man
Hove 18th Jul (OR 695m)

Saturday 18 July, 7.18pm

1. Colemans Flyer
2. Causeway Sergie
3. Nice Dream
4. Zascandil
5. Ballyhoe Breeze
6. Feora Sal
Sheff 18th Jul (A4 500m)

Saturday 18 July, 9.16pm

1. Ups And Downs
2. Courtmac Regatta
3. Difficult Day
4. Elsewhere
5. Airmount Balf
6. Frequent Flyer
Timeform,

