Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Redeye Lightning can prove difficult to dislodge at Hove

Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Wednesday

Timeform provide the best bets at Hove and Doncaster on Wednesday...

"...should prove difficult to dislodge if getting on the bunny."

Timeform on Redeye Lightning

REDEYE LIGHTNING (Trap 6) - 16.08 Hove

REDEYE LIGHTNING wasn't at his best on his most recent start, but it was still a respectable effort on the clock in the context of this afternoon's contest. A back-to-back winner during September, including at a higher level, the son of Superior Product is fancied to turn front rank this afternoon and should prove difficult to dislodge if getting on the bunny.

SWIFT BICYCLE (Trap 3) - 17.28 Hove

SWIFT BICYCLE was unable to justify strong support in this grade of A8 last week but in truth it was another effort that contained a good deal of promise, held up around the opening bend, the November 18 youngster was noted keeping on in vein pursuit. Crucially this afternoon, it's feasible to think she can boss the rails around the opening two bends, and with potential for better still, she's fancied to gain valuable compensation.

MAYSHOPEANDDREAM (Trap 6) - 18.28 Doncaster

Over at Doncaster, MAYSHOPEANDDREAM only recently returned from a spell on the side-lines but displayed plenty of customary early zip when third in this grade four days ago. A winner in A2 three starts back, he rates the likeliest leader in a race lacking depth this evening, and he may well have enough in reserve to hold the challengers off the last bend with that recent run under his belt.

Recommended bets

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

Hove 28th Oct (A5 500m)

Wednesday 28 October, 4.08pm

1. Go Get Em Oscar
2. Mineolamatriarch
3. Insane Luga
4. Yassoo Andrico
5. Must Be Lucy
6. Redeye Lightning
Hove 28th Oct (A8 500M)

Wednesday 28 October, 5.28pm

1. Swift Repair
2. Garfiney Bigmike
3. Swift Bicycle
4. Skippers Blaze
5. Freeky Sarafina
6. Boo Boo Blue
Donc 28th Oct (A3 483m)

Wednesday 28 October, 6.28pm

1. Fane Sisi Sir
2. Ballymac Daisy
3. All Wound Up
4. Lisatunny Bird
5. Bosss Daughter
6. Mayshopeanddream
