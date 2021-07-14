Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Rebel can prove hard to pass at Newcastle

Duke De Janerio (Trap 1) - 18.51 Newcastle

DUKE DE JANERIO (Trap 1, 18.51) doesn't always make things easy with inconsistent trapping but there's no doubting he's a capable operator, as he proved when stopping the clock in 28.39 at Shelbourne Park around the turn of the year. Campaigned in the Derby at Towcester upon joining his present connections, he's been held up by trouble-in-running. However, he highlighted his well-being with a 28.60 C&D trial recently and provided he traps on terms, he can prove too strong for this evening's rivals returning to calmer waters.

Pennylane Socks (Trap 1) - 19:09 Newcastle

PENNYLANE SOCKS (Trap 1, 19.09) found Sunderland's 450-metre trip too much of a test during the second half of last year, but the early dash she displayed signalled her out as one to be interested in over 2 bends and she made immediate waves when landing back-to-back open contests in March. Very lightly raced since, recent trial exploits suggest she's on good terms with herself, including a 17.10 on her first look around Newcastle 7 days ago. This is far from a strong contest in our book and all being well Paul Miller's charge can boss matters from her rails draw and make every post a winning one.

Hardy Rebel (Trap 6) - 20:12 Newcastle

HARDY REBEL (Trap 6, 20.12) has yet to run from the striped jacket but he has shown solid form at Newcastle, making the breakthrough at open level in April. Trials at Towcester and Sheffield have been solid if not spectacular but the return to home soil rates an obvious plus and he can utilise his sound early pace to seize an early advantage out wide and have enough in reserve to hold off the challengers late on.

