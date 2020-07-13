Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Real Grit can come home in front

Kowloon Pricey (Trap 2) - 14.19 Sheffield

Kowloon Pricey (Trap 2, 14.19) hasn't had the rub of the green since scoring in good style in this grade at the beginning of last month, encountering trouble in running when beaten in a fast time on his latest start. However, the grader's mercy has been noted this afternoon and we expect to see Barrie Draper's charge in a much better light this afternoon.

Real Grit (Trap 3) - 19.26 Yarmouth

Real Grit (Trap 3, 19.26) could hardly have been more impressive when scoring in fine style in A2 company 5 days ago, leading at the third and clearing away for a 6-length success. A strong-running sort, he's 1-1 in S1 company at Yarmouth and back up in trip, he's fancied to break fast and produce a bold showing on the front end.

Bigwood Eclipse (Trap 1) - 19:51 Nottingham

Bigwood Eclipse (Trap 1, 19.51) arrives on a losing run of seven races but there has been more encouragement of late, runner-up 2 starts back. Another afforded some leniency by the grader his latest effort on the clock reads well in the context of tonight's affair and a big run can be expected on the rails.

