Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Real Grit can come home in front

Yarm 13th Jul (S1 659m)Show Hide
Monday 13 July, 7.26pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Quivers Joy
|2. Vigorous Kevin
|3. Real Grit
|4. Hour Glasscurtis
|5. Snowflake Girl
|6. Good Karma
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Timeform bring you the best bets from three different venues on Monday...
"...he’s fancied to break fast and produce a bold showing on the front end..."
Timeform on Real Grit
Kowloon Pricey (Trap 2) - 14.19 Sheffield
Kowloon Pricey (Trap 2, 14.19) hasn't had the rub of the green since scoring in good style in this grade at the beginning of last month, encountering trouble in running when beaten in a fast time on his latest start. However, the grader's mercy has been noted this afternoon and we expect to see Barrie Draper's charge in a much better light this afternoon.
Real Grit (Trap 3) - 19.26 Yarmouth
Real Grit (Trap 3, 19.26) could hardly have been more impressive when scoring in fine style in A2 company 5 days ago, leading at the third and clearing away for a 6-length success. A strong-running sort, he's 1-1 in S1 company at Yarmouth and back up in trip, he's fancied to break fast and produce a bold showing on the front end.
Bigwood Eclipse (Trap 1) - 19:51 Nottingham
Bigwood Eclipse (Trap 1, 19.51) arrives on a losing run of seven races but there has been more encouragement of late, runner-up 2 starts back. Another afforded some leniency by the grader his latest effort on the clock reads well in the context of tonight's affair and a big run can be expected on the rails.
Kowloon Pricey (Trap 2) - 14.19 Sheffield
Real Grit (Trap 3) - 19.26 Yarmouth
Bigwood Eclipse (Trap 1) - 19:51 Nottingham
Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.
Monday 13 July, 7.26pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Quivers Joy
|2. Vigorous Kevin
|3. Real Grit
|4. Hour Glasscurtis
|5. Snowflake Girl
|6. Good Karma
Join to place betsJoin today
Monday 13 July, 7.51pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Bigwood Eclipse
|2. Gortilea Bonnie
|3. Salacres Tony
|4. Colarhouse Daisy
|5. Jet Black
|6. Plaza Beauty
Join to place betsJoin today