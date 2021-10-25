To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Ramors Jet can take off at Nottingham

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Monday

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Nottingham on Monday.

"...he’s fancied to be on the coat-tails of the pace-setters early and announce his presence on proceedings from halfway..."

Timeform on Ramors Jet

Mohort Bill (Trap 3) - 19.51 Nottingham

Nottingham's 500-metre trip is just about at the limit of MOHORT BILL's (Trap 3, 19.51) stamina but this early-paced son of Laughill Blake impressed when making all in open company three starts back and has done little wrong since, having to work hard for the lead latest and ultimately reeled in late on. He looks the likeliest leader again this evening in a race that doesn't look the strongest and with the draw in three holding no fears, he's expected to trap fast and prove tough to peg back.

Burghead Hannah (Trap 6) - 20:06 Nottingham

BURGHEAD HANNAH (Trap 6, 20.06) hasn't been seen to very best effect on each of her last two starts but Lynn Cook's charge has built up a more than respectable record on the graded scene and may well be ready to strike again. Leading out wide rates distinctly possible for the daughter of Storm Control and with excellent claims on expected final time, all looks set fair for a big run.

Ramors Jet (Trap 1) - 20:21 Nottingham

One hound who has been in tremendous form at Colwick Park is RAMORS JET (Trap 1, 20.21) coming from a most unpromising position off the last bend to get up late 14 days ago, completing a cracking 5-timer in the process. A subsequent 660-metre trial was solid around Perry Barr and back on home soil, he's fancied to be on the coat-tails of the pace-setters early and announce his presence on proceedings from halfway.

