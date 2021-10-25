Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Ramors Jet can take off at Nottingham

Mohort Bill (Trap 3) - 19.51 Nottingham

Nottingham's 500-metre trip is just about at the limit of MOHORT BILL's (Trap 3, 19.51) stamina but this early-paced son of Laughill Blake impressed when making all in open company three starts back and has done little wrong since, having to work hard for the lead latest and ultimately reeled in late on. He looks the likeliest leader again this evening in a race that doesn't look the strongest and with the draw in three holding no fears, he's expected to trap fast and prove tough to peg back.

Burghead Hannah (Trap 6) - 20:06 Nottingham

BURGHEAD HANNAH (Trap 6, 20.06) hasn't been seen to very best effect on each of her last two starts but Lynn Cook's charge has built up a more than respectable record on the graded scene and may well be ready to strike again. Leading out wide rates distinctly possible for the daughter of Storm Control and with excellent claims on expected final time, all looks set fair for a big run.

Ramors Jet (Trap 1) - 20:21 Nottingham