Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Potent Touch can rule at Towcester

DARVER CAVANI (Trap 2, 19:09 Sheffield) is a real youngster as a February 20' whelp and, starting out from a low base, he shaped with promise when third in A7 company recently, keeping on behind a fast winner for the grade. He's open to any amount of improvement, not least with his experience drawn out and he can turn handy on the inside and announce his presence on proceedings from the three-quarter point.

Only a head separated SLANEYSIDE OMEAR (Trap 3, 20:12 Sheffield) and Yippee Tootsie (Trap 2) when the pair met in this grade seven days ago, the former deserving of extra credit in coming out on top having been bumped on the run up. Judged on the make-up of tonight's contest, it's feasible to think she will be on the coat tails of that rival once more and we're siding with the daughter of Ballymac Vic to confirm the placings and come out on top again.

The Stadium Bookmakers Juvenile Classic semi-finals take place at Towcester and we're hopeful POTENT TOUCH (Trap 4, 20:17 Towcester) can continue his excellent recent run and prove tough to peg back. Angela Harrison's youngster has some tremendous early dash, as he displayed when making all in the heats last time. The biggest danger may come in the shape of kennel-mate Droopys Conrad (Trap 1) but we're hopeful the former can again make a smash break and have enough in reserve at the business end.

