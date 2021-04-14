To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Potent Touch can land the feature prize at Newcastle

Greyhound racing
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Wednesday

Timeform provide the best bets at Sunderland and Newcastle on Wednesday.

"...gets our vote to make it three wins from five career starts..."

Timeform on Potent Touch

A facile scorer during early March, NOIRS HELEN (Trap 6, 17:03 Sunderland) struggled to make a significant in higher grade thereafter, yet having eased a peg down to A3 more recently, she's went agonisingly close to adding to her tally, beaten just a neck on each of her last two starts. She hasn't looked the force of old but her recent exploits stand up to close scrutiny in this field and she can take full advantage of what looks a very good make-up as the sole wide seed.

NOELLES KLOPPO (Trap 6, 17:22 Sunderland) boasts early pace as his most useful asset and the July 19' whelp arrives having posted a career-best make-all success in this grade seven days ago. The 450-metre trip looks tailor-made for the son of Laughill Blake and with further progress distinctly possible, he can open up down the back straight and have enough in reserve.

Over at Newcastle, top grade A1 action gets their Sky Sports Racing card underway and exciting youngster POTENT TOUCH (Trap 3, 18:19 Newcastle) gets our vote to make it three wins from five career starts. A dual A2 winner, he hasn't had the rub of the green either start since, shuffled back early and unable to gather momentum seven days ago. A slick breaker when getting it right, he rates the likeliest leader in our book and is expected to pass this test.

Recommended bets

NOIRS HELEN (Trap 6) - 17:03 Sunderland
NOELLES KLOPPO (Trap 6) - 17:22 Sunderland
POTENT TOUCH (Trap 3) - 18:19 Newcastle

Sunderland 14th Apr (A3 450m)

Wednesday 14 April, 5.03pm

Market rules

1. Brave Black
2. Dockers Friend
3. Turbine Terrific
4. Bonerea Premier
5. Vincys Jaxxon
6. Noirs Helen
Sunderland 14th Apr (A2 450m)

Wednesday 14 April, 5.22pm

Market rules

1. Noirs Megan
2. Almar Ted
3. Robbery Road
4. Corrig Hero
5. Expert Tiny
6. Noelles Kloppo
Newcastle 14th Apr (A1 480m)

Wednesday 14 April, 6.19pm

Market rules

1. Coolavanny Aunty
2. Gas Man
3. Potent Touch
4. Ballyard Swagger
5. El Bufalo
6. Droopys Pilot
