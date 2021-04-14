Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Potent Touch can land the feature prize at Newcastle

A facile scorer during early March, NOIRS HELEN (Trap 6, 17:03 Sunderland) struggled to make a significant in higher grade thereafter, yet having eased a peg down to A3 more recently, she's went agonisingly close to adding to her tally, beaten just a neck on each of her last two starts. She hasn't looked the force of old but her recent exploits stand up to close scrutiny in this field and she can take full advantage of what looks a very good make-up as the sole wide seed.

NOELLES KLOPPO (Trap 6, 17:22 Sunderland) boasts early pace as his most useful asset and the July 19' whelp arrives having posted a career-best make-all success in this grade seven days ago. The 450-metre trip looks tailor-made for the son of Laughill Blake and with further progress distinctly possible, he can open up down the back straight and have enough in reserve.

Over at Newcastle, top grade A1 action gets their Sky Sports Racing card underway and exciting youngster POTENT TOUCH (Trap 3, 18:19 Newcastle) gets our vote to make it three wins from five career starts. A dual A2 winner, he hasn't had the rub of the green either start since, shuffled back early and unable to gather momentum seven days ago. A slick breaker when getting it right, he rates the likeliest leader in our book and is expected to pass this test.

