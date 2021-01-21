Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Pongos Cookies will take all the beating

Pongos Cookie (Trap 5) - 15.09 Sheffield

As is often the case at the basement A8 level at Sheffield, there are a couple of unknown quantities learning the ropes, but unless either of the pair improves a lot, the 15.09 looks at the mercy of PONGOS COOKIE (T5). Successful three times during the latter half of 2020, Pongos Cookie has had a couple of interruptions, but he's entitled to strip fitter with last week's return under his belt and doesn't need to step up a great deal on that effort, anyway.

Diddlers Diva (Trap 6) - 16.23 Sheffield

Continuing the theme of A8 bets, DIDDLERS DIVA (T6) ought to be away and gone in the 16.23 contest. She fluffed her lines when odds-on last month and last week's third-place finish suggests she's not the strongest stayer over 500m at this stage of her career. She did win a sprint in between those races and with her early pace a big asset, it's surely only a matter of time before she builds up an unassailable lead in one of these.

Boomtown Bally (Trap 1) - 17.03 Sheffield

A cursory glance at BOOMTOWN BALLY's (T1) form figures since landing an A7 contest in December would suggest he's struggled to get to grips with this A6 class. That likely isn't the case though as excuses have been easy to come by, notably on Saturday when suffering interference at practically every bend. In the hope his confidence hasn't been affected, he can prove he's up to this grade in the 17.03.



