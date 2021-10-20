Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Pocket Elvis can have a big say at Hove

Having gone close in D1 company last month, SHARP SAM (Trap 1, 15:28 Hove) hasn't done his chances any good with moderate breaks subsequently, finishing well for second from an unpromising position in this grade last time. Undoubtedly capable of better when getting it right, today's contest doesn't look the strongest and with a clear passage, Seamus Cahill's charge can resume winning ways.

COOLHILL DUSTER (Trap 3, 15:48 Hove) showed above-average ability in Ireland (28.84 winner at Newbridge in July) and hasn't gone without promise in his qualifying trials at Hove to date. Fourth on his competitive debut on the back of crowding eight days ago, his effort on the clock stands up to close scrutiny in this line-up nevertheless and with claims of turning handy at the very least, we're hopeful of a very big run from the son of Ballymac Vic.

POCKET ELVIS (Trap 5, 17:44 Hove) boasts early pace as his most useful asset, something she advertised to very good effect when registering success in this grade four starts back. Beaten in a slick 29.35 in open company since (led to the three-quarter point) the return to calmer waters rates an obvious plus and we're hopeful Seamus Cahill's dog can string them out from lid rise and make every post a winning one.

