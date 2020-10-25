Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Plain White Tee can score at Towcester

BALLYMAC MUNDI (Trap 5, 13:33 Doncaster) wasn't at his best on his most recent start in this grade of D2 last time, that on the back of a missed break but he had previously been in fine form, posting back-to-back C&D victories. The son of Ballymac Matt holds sound claims in this line up and with one of his better breaks, is fancied to come out on top.

HIGHVIEW PLANET (Trap 2, 14:36 Kinsley) has been learning his trade at Kinsley and was ultra-impressive when successful in A4 class three starts back. Not really seen to best effect in this grade either start since he may well have a bit more to offer yet and in a race largely lacking depth, he's fancied to add to his career tally this afternoon.

PLAIN WHITE TEA (Trap 6, 18:02 Towcester) is a capable sort and again showed fine determination when adding to her tally in this grade seven days ago, rallying late to get on top by half a length. Her style of racing makes it hard for the grader to apply further pressure and with a good break she can turn handy and prove too strong off the last bend.

