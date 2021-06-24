To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Pegs Rocks has solid claims at Sheffield

Greyhound racing
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Thursday

Timeform select the three best bets at Sheffield on Thursday...

"...she can let her stamina come in to play from half way and get back to winning ways..."

Timeform on Pegs Rocks

BALLYDOYLE STEVE (Trap 1, 14:04 Sheffield) doesn't make life easy for himself with moderate exits from the boxes but he dropped a big hint his turn isn't far away when finishing to very good effect in this grade five days ago, finding only another strong running sort too strong who had stolen first march. In truth, today's contest doesn't look the strongest on paper and if emerging unscathed around the opening bends, he should really be up to making a bold bid on the rails.

A winner in this grade back in April, SHARPYS TILLY (Trap 5, 15:44 Sheffield) has highlighted she's in good heart again of late, finishing to good effect when beaten a neck latest. She may have to pay second fiddle initially behind trail-blazing Geelo Benny (Trap 6) but is expected to be hunting that rival down from the three-quarter point and we're hopeful she can deservedly resume winning ways.

PEGS ROCKS (Trap 1, 16:04 Sheffield) has steadily been gaining full fitness following seasonal rest, battling hard when getting up close home over four bends on her penultimate start. Not seen to best effect over this 660 metre trip since, today's make up looks much more suitable, not least being a very strong stayer operating off the front of the handicap. She may well be headed early on but if holding a position mid pack, she can let her stamina come in to play from half way and get back to winning ways.

