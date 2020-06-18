Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Pearl can prove too strong

Yarm 18th Jun (A5 462m)
Thursday 18 June, 7.57pm
|1. Fahrenheit Jimmy
|2. Ratchies Mofarra
|3. Another Pablo
|4. Roxys Ward
|5. Elite Force
|6. Swift Honest
Swift Honest (Trap 6, 19.57) enhanced his career tally to 3 wins from 5 starts and justified good support in the process when making a winning return 13 days ago. Far from disgraced subsequently having encountered trouble, it's feasible to expect further progress from this June 2018 whelp and from a good make-up in stripes, all looks set fair for a big run.
Roisins Brexit (Trap 3, 20.17) has had very little in the way of competitive action since last summer, seemingly allowing for injury. However, she could hardly have been more eye-catching on return last week, encountering significant early crowding she ran on strongly to be beaten only 1 ½ lengths. She promises to come on again for that run and with form at a higher level, we're hopeful she can get back to winning ways.
Tullig Pearl (Trap 3, 21.37) finds things much more to her liking when operating in A2 company and on the back of a solid reappearance trial, she could be ready to resume winning ways. A strong-running sort, turning handy rates a distinct possibility and she can prove too strong for tonight's rivals and prove too strong.
Swift Honest (Trap 6) - 19.57 Yarmouth
Roisins Brexit (Trap 3) - 20.17 Yarmouth
Tullig Pearl (Trap 3) - 21.37 Yarmouth
Thursday 18 June, 8.17pm
|1. Fahrenheit Jojo
|2. Ascot Kiki
|3. Roisins Brexit
|4. Bogside Drama
|5. Skidroes Queen
|6. Bandit
Thursday 18 June, 9.37pm
|1. Taydal Black
|2. Shaneboy Paschal
|3. Tullig Pearl
|4. Cushie Mike
|5. Comeout Kiddo
|6. Curley Whit