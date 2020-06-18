To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Royal Ascot Tips

Bundesliga Tips

PGA Tour Tips

Racing Post Live

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Premier League Tips

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Pearl can prove too strong

Dogs running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Thursday
Join today
View the Betslip

Timeform select the best bets from Yarmouth on Thursday...

"...she could be ready to resume winning ways..."

Timeform on Tullig Pearl

Swift Honest (Trap 6, 19.57) enhanced his career tally to 3 wins from 5 starts and justified good support in the process when making a winning return 13 days ago. Far from disgraced subsequently having encountered trouble, it's feasible to expect further progress from this June 2018 whelp and from a good make-up in stripes, all looks set fair for a big run.

Roisins Brexit (Trap 3, 20.17) has had very little in the way of competitive action since last summer, seemingly allowing for injury. However, she could hardly have been more eye-catching on return last week, encountering significant early crowding she ran on strongly to be beaten only 1 ½ lengths. She promises to come on again for that run and with form at a higher level, we're hopeful she can get back to winning ways.

Tullig Pearl (Trap 3, 21.37) finds things much more to her liking when operating in A2 company and on the back of a solid reappearance trial, she could be ready to resume winning ways. A strong-running sort, turning handy rates a distinct possibility and she can prove too strong for tonight's rivals and prove too strong.

Recommended bets

Swift Honest (Trap 6) - 19.57 Yarmouth
Roisins Brexit (Trap 3) - 20.17 Yarmouth
Tullig Pearl (Trap 3) - 21.37 Yarmouth

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

Yarm 18th Jun (A5 462m)

Thursday 18 June, 7.57pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Fahrenheit Jimmy
2. Ratchies Mofarra
3. Another Pablo
4. Roxys Ward
5. Elite Force
6. Swift Honest
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Yarm 18th Jun (A4 462m)

Thursday 18 June, 8.17pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Fahrenheit Jojo
2. Ascot Kiki
3. Roisins Brexit
4. Bogside Drama
5. Skidroes Queen
6. Bandit
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Yarm 18th Jun (A2 462m)

Thursday 18 June, 9.37pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Taydal Black
2. Shaneboy Paschal
3. Tullig Pearl
4. Cushie Mike
5. Comeout Kiddo
6. Curley Whit
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Timeform,

More Greyhound SmartPlays

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles