Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Pandarama can win again

Pandarama (Trap 3, 18.36) was quick to make his rise-up the graded ranks earlier in the year, early pace looking his most potent asset. His final/sectional time in requalifying were his best yet last week and the step in to A3 company is expected to prove no barrier to further success for the son of Lenson Panda.

Aero Rackitup (Trap 2, 18.57) a winner in open class/A1 company earlier in the year, he ought to have come on plenty for each of his two 400-metre trial blow outs and could be the way to go. He can turn handy at the very least on the rails from what looks a good make-up in the blue jacket and we're hopeful the son of Leamaneigh Turbo can emerge victorious.

Cloheena Monty (Trap 4, 19.06) is most at home when operating in A2 grade, two of his last 4 starts in this company resulting in success. Understandably ring rusty in his requalifying trials, he can be expected to come on plenty for those runs and we're hopeful he can turn front rank and stamp his class on this contest.

