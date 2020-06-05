To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Bundesliga Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Darts at Home Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Premier League Tips

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Pandarama can win again

Dogs above
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Friday
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Timeform bring you the best bets from Nottingham and Romford on Friday...

"He can turn handy at the very least..."

Timeform on Aero Rackitup

Pandarama (Trap 3, 18.36) was quick to make his rise-up the graded ranks earlier in the year, early pace looking his most potent asset. His final/sectional time in requalifying were his best yet last week and the step in to A3 company is expected to prove no barrier to further success for the son of Lenson Panda.

Aero Rackitup (Trap 2, 18.57) a winner in open class/A1 company earlier in the year, he ought to have come on plenty for each of his two 400-metre trial blow outs and could be the way to go. He can turn handy at the very least on the rails from what looks a good make-up in the blue jacket and we're hopeful the son of Leamaneigh Turbo can emerge victorious.

Cloheena Monty (Trap 4, 19.06) is most at home when operating in A2 grade, two of his last 4 starts in this company resulting in success. Understandably ring rusty in his requalifying trials, he can be expected to come on plenty for those runs and we're hopeful he can turn front rank and stamp his class on this contest.

Recommended bets

Pandarama (Trap 3) - 18.36 Nottingham
Aero Rackitup (Trap 2) - 18.57 Romford
Cloheena Monty (Trap 4) - 19.06 Nottingham

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

Nott 5th Jun (A3 500m)

Friday 5 June, 6.36pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Lilywhite Sarah
2. Sonny
3. Pandarama
4. Charlie Tango
5. Ohtheretadhg
6. Frainey Hilbilly
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Romfd 5th Jun (A1 400m)

Friday 5 June, 6.57pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Slaneyside Sylvy
2. Aero Rackitup
3. Seaglass Celine
4. Troy Seattle
5. Itsur Mate
6. Not So Lento
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Nott 5th Jun (A2 500m)

Friday 5 June, 7.06pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Jaxx Jurassic
2. Salacres Jet
3. Eastie Beastie
4. Cloheena Monty
5. Swift Maddox
6. Just Oneof Them
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Timeform,

More Greyhound SmartPlays

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles