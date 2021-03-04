Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Over can get back on the winning Road

Go Savvy Go (Trap 2) - 15.09 Sheffield

The A5 contest at 15.09 doesn't look the strongest on paper and it may pay to side with GO SAVVY GO (Trap 2) to resume winning ways. A winner in this grade two starts back, he was far from disgraced when third behind the trail-blazing Murlens Xtra on his most recent outing. A June 19' whelp, this is a race otherwise lacking in unexposed sorts and granted a clear run, he may well be good enough to come out on top again.

Tewmax Elsie (Trap 2) - 15:44 Sheffield

A facile winner in A8 company back in January, TEWMAX ELSIE (Trap 2, 15.44) hasn't been seen to best effect since, catching the eye with her finishing effort when runner-up last week despite hitting several trouble spots in the process. The fact she lacks early pace often hinders her cause, but John Walton's bitch has pace and if able to open up, is expected to show improved form in an A8 lacking depth.

Over The Road (Trap 5) - 21:01 Newcastle

Newcastle's evening card is again featured on Sky and OVER THE ROAD (Trap 5, 21.01) is fancied to quickly dispel her latest effort and get back to winning ways. The daughter of Laughill Blake usually plies her trade at a higher level than A7 and ran well in A6 company on her penultimate start. A strong-running sort over the 480-metre trip, she's fancied to turn handy at the very least out wide and can end a losing run.

