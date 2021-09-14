Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Outdoor Duran to complete the hat-trick

Letter Cain (Trap 6) - 20:46 Sheffield

Letter Cain (T6) has been in excellent form at home track Doncaster in recent weeks, finding further improvement when posting a slick 27.70 to land a 450-metre open late last month. However, he got nothing like the rub of the green when fourth in a 480-metre open at Sheffield last week, forced to check and then unable to make significant inroads. The step up to the standard 500-metre distance will hold no fears and, from what could prove a good make-up in the striped jacket, we're hopeful the son of Droopys Cain can avoid potential scrimmaging inside and quickly get back to winning ways.

Adams Fizzy (Trap 2) - 21:16 Sheffield

A multiple A6 winner upon arriving at Sheffield earlier this year, Adams Fizzy (T2) arrives on the back of some solid efforts in defeat of late, twice meeting with crowding but battling well for second five days ago. Tonight's contest doesn't look particularly strong and, with a decent break from the blue jacket, she's fancied to play a leading role.

Outdoor Duran (Trap 1) - 21:31 Sheffield

Outdoor Duran (T1), who has made a fine start to his career over six bends, is fancied to come out on top again. A dual winner over 660-metres in recent weeks, his strength at the finish has been most taking on each occasion, leaving the impression this extended six-bend distance (720 metres) will be well within reach. He can make full use of his draw on the rails and complete the hat-trick.