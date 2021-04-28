To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Onyx can make a Swift return

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Wednesday

Timeform pick out the best bets at Yarmouth on Wednesday.

"He's got plenty going for him in this company back from a short break..."

Timeform on Swift Onyx

SWIFT BLESSING (Trap 3) - 19:34 Yarmouth

SWIFT BLESSING (Trap 3) stands out in the 19:34 contest. A2s proved beyond her and this is clearly her grade as she easily landed a similar event last month. She got no luck in running last week and can resume winning ways if the cards fall right for her this evening.

SWIFT ONYX (Trap 4) - 20:21 Yarmouth

SWIFT ONYX (Trap 4) is poised for a big run in the 20:21 heat. A dual A1-winner last summer, he's lost none of his spark judged by his narrow defeat at the start of the month, while early crowding put paid to his chance a week on. He's got plenty going for him in this company back from a short break.

STREAKY BACON (Trap 4) - 20:36 Yarmouth

STREAKY BACON (Trap 4) looks tasty in the 20:36 race. She's twice had excuses since her impressive A9-victory at the end of March, forced very wide when fancied last time. With more fortune and a clear run her backers can gain compensation tonight.

Recommended bets

SWIFT BLESSING (Trap 3) - 19:34 Yarmouth
SWIFT ONYX (Trap 4) - 20:21 Yarmouth
STREAKY BACON (Trap 4) - 20:36 Yarmouth

