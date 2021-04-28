Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Onyx can make a Swift return

SWIFT BLESSING (Trap 3) - 19:34 Yarmouth

SWIFT BLESSING (Trap 3) stands out in the 19:34 contest. A2s proved beyond her and this is clearly her grade as she easily landed a similar event last month. She got no luck in running last week and can resume winning ways if the cards fall right for her this evening.

SWIFT ONYX (Trap 4) - 20:21 Yarmouth

SWIFT ONYX (Trap 4) is poised for a big run in the 20:21 heat. A dual A1-winner last summer, he's lost none of his spark judged by his narrow defeat at the start of the month, while early crowding put paid to his chance a week on. He's got plenty going for him in this company back from a short break.

STREAKY BACON (Trap 4) - 20:36 Yarmouth

STREAKY BACON (Trap 4) looks tasty in the 20:36 race. She's twice had excuses since her impressive A9-victory at the end of March, forced very wide when fancied last time. With more fortune and a clear run her backers can gain compensation tonight.