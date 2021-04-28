Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Onyx can make a Swift return

Yarmouth 28th Apr (A3 462m)Show Hide
Wednesday 28 April, 7.34pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Im All Right
|2. Take My Advice
|3. Swift Blessing
|4. Adamant Casey
|5. Jammy Sammy
|6. Swift Doubtful
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Timeform pick out the best bets at Yarmouth on Wednesday.
"He's got plenty going for him in this company back from a short break..."
Timeform on Swift Onyx
SWIFT BLESSING (Trap 3) - 19:34 Yarmouth
SWIFT BLESSING (Trap 3) stands out in the 19:34 contest. A2s proved beyond her and this is clearly her grade as she easily landed a similar event last month. She got no luck in running last week and can resume winning ways if the cards fall right for her this evening.
SWIFT ONYX (Trap 4) - 20:21 Yarmouth
SWIFT ONYX (Trap 4) is poised for a big run in the 20:21 heat. A dual A1-winner last summer, he's lost none of his spark judged by his narrow defeat at the start of the month, while early crowding put paid to his chance a week on. He's got plenty going for him in this company back from a short break.
STREAKY BACON (Trap 4) - 20:36 Yarmouth
STREAKY BACON (Trap 4) looks tasty in the 20:36 race. She's twice had excuses since her impressive A9-victory at the end of March, forced very wide when fancied last time. With more fortune and a clear run her backers can gain compensation tonight.
Wednesday 28 April, 7.34pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Im All Right
|2. Take My Advice
|3. Swift Blessing
|4. Adamant Casey
|5. Jammy Sammy
|6. Swift Doubtful
Wednesday 28 April, 8.21pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Stonepark Bird
|2. Fahrenheit Jojo
|3. Fahrenheit Balor
|4. Swift Onyx
|5. Hartwood Leah
|6. Lochryan
Wednesday 28 April, 8.36pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Clonard Pearl
|2. Jura Go Sam
|3. Kelseys Ranger
|4. Streaky Bacon
|5. Twinkle Twiglet
|6. Rockey Princess