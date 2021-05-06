Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Odin set for an Easy win

Easy Odin (Trap 2) - 15.44 Sheffield

The best bet on Sheffield's afternoon card comes in the A4 at 15.44, with EASY ODIN (T2) fancied to make all. A pacey sort who enjoyed success in sprints, Easy Odin turned an A5 into a one-sided affair last week. As a February 19 there should be plenty more to come, and his early pace will continue to be a huge asset.

Sparta Perfect (Trap 2) - 20.36 Perry Barr

Perry Barr's evening meeting is the destination for the other two bets, with SPARTA PERFECT (T2) taken to open her account in the 20.36. A career very much in its infancy, Sparta Perfect clearly derived plenty from her opening her when coming up a short head shy of victory last month. Pretty much everything went wrong switched to the inside trap a week later, so that run is best overlooked and she boasts the scope to climb through the grades.

Stonepark Kevin (Trap 1) - 20.52 Perry Barr

It's never an exact science weighing up four and six bend form, but a strong runner over the 480m trip, STONEPARK KEVIN (T1) is fancied to raise his game tackling a stiffer test of stamina in the 20.52. A runner-up effort in A7 company last week confirms he's in excellent nick and so he looks the way to go.

