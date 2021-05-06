Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Odin set for an Easy win

Perry Barr 6th May (A5 480m)Show Hide
Thursday 6 May, 8.36pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Xperia Dream
|2. Sparta Perfect
|3. Ballinakill Cain
|4. Brave Eagle
|5. Ballymac Wren
|6. High St Bono
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Timeform provide the three best bets at Sheffield and Perry Barr on Thursday.
"...she boasts the scope to climb through the grades..."
Timeform on Sparta Perfect
Easy Odin (Trap 2) - 15.44 Sheffield
The best bet on Sheffield's afternoon card comes in the A4 at 15.44, with EASY ODIN (T2) fancied to make all. A pacey sort who enjoyed success in sprints, Easy Odin turned an A5 into a one-sided affair last week. As a February 19 there should be plenty more to come, and his early pace will continue to be a huge asset.
Sparta Perfect (Trap 2) - 20.36 Perry Barr
Perry Barr's evening meeting is the destination for the other two bets, with SPARTA PERFECT (T2) taken to open her account in the 20.36. A career very much in its infancy, Sparta Perfect clearly derived plenty from her opening her when coming up a short head shy of victory last month. Pretty much everything went wrong switched to the inside trap a week later, so that run is best overlooked and she boasts the scope to climb through the grades.
Stonepark Kevin (Trap 1) - 20.52 Perry Barr
It's never an exact science weighing up four and six bend form, but a strong runner over the 480m trip, STONEPARK KEVIN (T1) is fancied to raise his game tackling a stiffer test of stamina in the 20.52. A runner-up effort in A7 company last week confirms he's in excellent nick and so he looks the way to go.
Thursday 6 May, 8.36pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Xperia Dream
|2. Sparta Perfect
|3. Ballinakill Cain
|4. Brave Eagle
|5. Ballymac Wren
|6. High St Bono
Join to place betsJoin today
Thursday 6 May, 8.52pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Stonepark Kevin
|2. Swift Intro
|3. Amys Lee
|4. Shortwood Jem
|5. Final Joy
|6. Slaneyside Annie
Join to place betsJoin today